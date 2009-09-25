Michael Jackson Death Brings New Book to Light

Light has just been shed on the “Michael Jackson Tapes,” 30 hours of taped interviews with the King of Pop and Shmuley Boteach, a rabbi, writer, and one-time friend of the doomed entertainer. The interviews were conducted in preparation for a book on Jackson that Boteach had intended to release back in 2003. Boteach’s hope for the book was to show the reclusive Michael Jackson‘s genuine side to the public, during those years of harsh scrutiny.

Now, Boteach is saying that even nearly a decade ago, Jackson seemed to have lost the will to live (the interviews were conducted in 2000 and 2001). On Friday’s Today Show, he said, “I think he was just going through the motions of life toward the end.”

Especially heartbreaking are the self-deprecating remarks from the troubled Jackson: “I don’t want to be seen now, because I am like a lizard. It is horrible.”

We like to think that if Jackson could know now how universally-revered his memory is and always will be, it would grant him the peace that his life never knew.