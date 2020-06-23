Paris Jackson Says She Felt ‘Pressure’ to Follow Her Dad Michael’s Music Career

As the kid of the King of Pop, isn’t a surprise to hear that Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris felt “pressure” to follow his music career and footsteps. In a trailer for her new Facebook Watch docuseries, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, Paris opened up about what it was like to be the daughter of the “Thriller” singer and why she’s ready to step into the spotlight left behind by her dad.

“You see a kid grow up in the public eye and forget that I am a human,” Paris said in the trailer. She continued, “I was against letting the world in because it wasn’t a choice. I wasn’t ready then. I feel like I’m ready now.”

The trailer for the docuseries comes ahead of Paris’ musical debut as one half of the band The Soundflowers, which consists of her and her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn. The duo will release self-titled debut EP on June 23 with Imperial Records. In the docuseries, Paris talked about how she “felt pressure to follow in my dad’s footsteps” and how she’s always felt “compared to him and scrutinized.”

However, she does have a support system to combat this doubt. The model said that her boyfriend “understands the pain that I’ve gone through in my life.” After the two met, Paris remembers that they “just vibed and started making music” and that they related to each other because they’re “the same level of damaged.” She also noted that their connection is what made her realize that music is “what I was born to do.”

“I want to influence self-acceptance, and courage,” Paris said in the trailer. “I would love it if my music connects with someone and helps in some way.” As for what fans can expect from The Soundflowers, Paris teased: “A Jackson doing folk-indie? Not what they expect.”

Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn premieres on Facebook Watch on Tuesday, June 30 at 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET.