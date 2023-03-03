Michael B. Jordan’s Net Worth Punches Everyone Out of The Ring— He’s ‘Going To Have Fun Writing His Will’

Hardworking man. Michael B. Jordan’s net worth is extraordinary from all the starring roles he had in the past decade. The Creed actor (and now director) earned an impressive amount of money for his roles in two prominent film series: Black Panther and Creed.

Coming in from small roles in The Sopranos and Cosby, he broke out with starring in The Wire and the soap opera All My Children and then subsequently moving on to Friday Night Lights. Before starring in beloved Marvel film Black Panther, he actually starred in another Marvel film Fantastic Four, but it was a box office flop. With his collaborations with Ryan Coogler starting with Fruitvale Station, he took off to the mainstream with his role of Adonis Creed in the Rocky spinoff film series Creed. He later became a household name with the help of Coogler when he starred as main antagonist of the film Erik Killmonger. In an interview with GQ, he talked about representation of Black acting roles in Hollywood. “You feel like you’re pitted against each other, in hindsight. I was like, ‘Damn! Everybody should be able to, like, work and grow and eat together. We’re not. Well, then, I guess there’s not enough roles.’ ” Even then, the solution seemed obvious to Jordan: “I guess the only logical thing to do is to create more roles.”

So with a career taken off, what is Michael B. Jordan’s net worth? Read more to find out.

What is Michael B. Jordan’s net worth?

What is Michael B. Jordan’s Net Worth? Michael B. Jordan’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Born in Santa Ana, California and raised in Newark, New Jersey, Jordan landed His first role as Rideland Kid in 1999, and on HBO’s The Sopranos. In 2002, he returned to the network in a recurring role on the first season of The Wire. He then spent four years on ABC soap opera All My Children (as Reggie Porter Montgomery) and three years on DirecTV’s Friday Night Lights, and two years on NBC’s Parenthood.

With big-name roles coming his way as Killmonger in Black Panther and Adonis Creed in Creed, he made his way back to HBO to star as Guy Montag in an adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. He also pivoted to Executive producing on the shows Gen:Lock and Raising Dion. He also is part owner of English football league AFC Bournemouth when he bought out stakes in December 2022.

On what his legacy should look like, he told GQ: “I want to make this thing so my family ain’t gotta worry about nothing,” Jordan says of his empire. “My mom and dad, my brother and sister, my nieces, my future nieces and nephews, my future kids—everybody is going to be good. I want intergenerational wealth. I’m going to have fun writing my will. Oh, my God. It’s going to be so much fun.”

How much is Michael B. Jordan’s Creed Salary?

How much did Michael B. Jordan earn from Creed? According to Variety, Michael B. Jordan earned $3-4 million from the second Creed film. The first two Creed films earned $173.6 million in its first two films. After he starred in Creed, he was awarded with awards from the African-American Film Critics Association, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, the Black Reel Awards, and the National Society of Film Critics. Newark mayor Ras Baraka presented Michael with a key to the city.

Jordan pivoted his way towards directing the third film as well as starring in it. “Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect,” he said in a statement to Deadline. “All of which sets the table for this moment. This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

Rocky star Sylvester Stallone starred in the first two Creed films, but decided to back down from the third movie. “What it was is Michael is telling a story, highly personal, but there’s no room for me,” he told The Independent. “In other words, it’s about his [Adonis’] family, about his dilemma, and about his journey that has nothing to do with boxing.”

How much is Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther salary?

In 2018, Jordan earned a reported $2 million starring as villain Erik Killmonger in the box-office hit Black Panther $1.35 billion at the worldwide box office. When asked about his success, he told IndieWire: “There’s just so much happening, so fast, that I can’t even really stop to enjoy right now,” said Jordan. “Look, I don’t know what’s going to happen in 30, 40 years. So I just want to have these moments to be able to look back on. Especially those smaller moments between the big ones, you know what I mean? They might not seem significant in the moment, but then, years later, you realize that they actually were.”

(MAJOR SPOILER ALERT) Jordan reprised his role in Erik Killmonger in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever as a cameo. Though his character was killed off in the first movie, his character visits Shuri in a sequence in the Ancestral Plane where she tries to be the next Black Panther. After the death of Chadwick Boseman, Jordan talked to Jimmy Fallon about honoring the original Black Panther’s legacy, “Ryan Coogler had such a tremendous task in front of him to evolve the script and the story in a way that still kind of honored Chadwick but move the franchise forward as well. So for me to be able to come back, and I really had to keep it under wraps, I had to grow my hair out. You know, I got the locks back in and stuff like that. And I’m traveling a lot of places, so I’ve got to wear a hat, a hoodie, fly private, which isn’t too bad of a thing. But being able to keep it under wraps was really a tough thing.

How many homes does Michael B. Jordan own?

How many homes does Michael B. Jordan own? In 2016, he purchased a $1.7 million, 4,627 square foot home in Sherman Oaks, California. He sold that home and purchased the three-bedroom, five-bathroom home for $5.8 million in 2019. In 2022, he doled out $12.5 million for a sleekly designed modern farmhouse-style mansion in Los Angeles, according to Dirt. Less than a year later he flipped the house and the asking price is a speck under $13 million.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to subscribe for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.