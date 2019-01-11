Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Set the Record Straight on Those Dating Rumors

Nakia would never give Killamonger the time of day in Marvel’s Black Panther. But are the actors who play them, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o, dating? Dating rumors first started after the 2019 Golden Globes where the actors posed on the red carpet together and made out in an elevator for an InStyle video with their Black Panther costar, Danai Gurira. (Gurira also made out with Nyong’o, if that means anything.) Jordan and Nyong’o also revealed on Twitter that they have the same workout schedule, leading more fans to believe they’re dating. But what do the actors have to say?

Jordan and Nyong’o set the record straight in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where they confirmed they’re simply “good friends.” “No, we’re good friends, honestly, we’ve known each other a really long time and respect each other and I love this girl to death,” Jordan said.

Though they’re not dating, Nyong’o thinks the rumors are “flattering” and a sign that she and Jordan have good on-screen chemistry. “It’s flattering at the end of the day. I think it’s such a rare thing to find people you have good chemistry with and too for us to find each other as actors and get to work together, it makes the work richer that we truly enjoy each other’s company on and off screen,” Nyong’o said.

The actors also talked about their viral elevator video for InStyle, in which Nyongo’ and Jordan pretend to make out in an elevator for Gurira to catch them. After she catches them, Gurira walks into the elevator, pushes Jordan aside and starts making out with Nyong’o too. But in an unscripted moment, both women fall after Gurira tries to dip Nyong’o and loses her balance.

“They took a little spill, and I couldn’t even get them,” Jordan said.

“You can tell the truth. This is the thing, first of all, Danai, she commits to everything, so she really committed to that whatever swoop and it took me by surprise,” Nyong’o added. “We were both in stilettos, so we ended up on the ground.”

As hard as he tried to stay out of the shot, Jordan can be seen at the end of the video, trying to save Nyong’o and Gurira from falling as the elevator doors close. But he was too late. “I’m watching from the other side like slowly start to tip over,” Jordan said. “Like, alright the doors are kinda closing, so I tried to time it to try and catch them, but it was too late.”

“It was a slow, clunky fall to the ground. Yeah, it was really funny,” Nyong’o added.

Nyong’o and Jordan may not be dating, but they sure as hell make an entertaining video with Gurira.