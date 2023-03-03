Michael B. Jordan’s Diet For ‘Creed’ Was Extremely ‘Strict’ But ‘Simple’—He Ate This Philly Classic For His Cheat Days

Scroll To See More Images

The best in the business. Creed is a dedicated movie and tribute to all the boxing and movie fans of all generations, and if you’ve seen one of them, you might be wondering what Michael B. Jordan’s diet is.

Creed follows the story of Rocky Balboa’s archnemesis-turned-friend Apollo Creed’s illegitimate son Adonis Johnson in his journey to becoming a famous boxer like his father. The first two Creed films earned $173.6 million. After Michael B. Jordan starred in Creed, he was awarded with awards from the African-American Film Critics Association, the Boston Online Film Critics Association, the Black Reel Awards, and the National Society of Film Critics. Newark mayor Ras Baraka presented Michael with a key to the city.

Jordan pivoted his way towards directing the third film as well as starring in it. “Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. Creed III is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the Greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect,” he said in a statement to Deadline. “All of which sets the table for this moment. This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”

Well, if you’ve seen Creed, you might be wondering how does Adonis Creed get THAT body? “Extreme diet change,” Jordan said on Good Morning America. “I stripped down my diet completely. Grilled chicken, brown rice, broccoli, a lot of water. I worked out two to three times a day, six days a week. And if you do that consistently for about 10 months, your body will change.” Read down below to see Michael B. Jordan’s diet and workout plan.

What is Michael B. Jordan’s workout plan?

What is Michael B. Jordan’s Workout routine? Well thanks to Michael B. Jordan’s longtime trainer, we have an answer for that. In an interview with Insider, his trainer Corey Calliet spilled all the details. “Have you ever heard of eating on the go? Well, we trained on the go,” Calliet said of Michael B. Jordan’s regimen during Creed III. “We had to train in small increments throughout the day because we couldn’t get full sessions in.” He also trained with co-star Jonathan Majors. “The competitive drive to be better than the other helped both men work harder,” Calliet said.

Their workout is similar to the one that Calliet listed for Men’s Journal for the first installment. Here’s what Michael B. Jordan’s workout contained.

CARDIO

For 45 to 60 minutes daily: Interval training, sprint work, plyometric drills, and speed rope.

ABS SERIES

Every other day, do 3 sets of 25 reps of each move:

Crunches Lie on floor with knees bent, feet flat, hands behind head; crunch upper body up so shoulder blades lift off floor, pause, and slowly lower back down.

Leg Raises Lie on floor with legs extended; with legs glued together and straight, raise legs perpendicular to floor, then slowly lower to a few inches above floor.

Arm Series

Dumbbells Curls

Do 4 sets of 15 dumbbell curls, taking a 30-second break between sets.

Hammer Curls

Do 3 sets of 12 hammer curls, taking a 30-second break between sets.

Kickback and Dip Superset

Alternate between dumbbell kickbacks and bench dips, for four rounds total. Do 15 dumbbell kickbacks, then immediately do 20 bench dips. Take a 15- to 30-second break between rounds.

Boxing Series

Box or Bench Step-Ups 20 each leg

Box Jumps or Jumping Over a Step 20 reps

Side Step-Ups on a Box or Bench 20 each leg

Jump Squats 20 reps

Burpees 15 reps

Bench Push-Ups 25 reps

BOXING TRAINING

Every workout day ends with 3 hours of boxing:

Heavy bag

Speed bag

Hitting the mitts

Jump rope

What is Michael B. Jordan’s diet?

What is Michael B. Jordan’s diet? Whenever he makes a Creed movie, he goes on a very strict diet. Though Calliet said that he allows one cheat day for Jordan starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday and ending at 7 p.m. on Sunday. “I don’t know if a person has ever eaten as many cheesesteaks as I saw Mike eat,” laughs Calliet. He told Insider, “I believe that when you’re trying to look a certain way, the simple diet, the bodybuilding diet, that’s the stuff that works.” Jordan also supplemented his diet with BCAAs, protein powder, glutamine (to aid recovery), and a multivitamin, Calliet said.

Here’s Michael B. Jordan’s diet for the first Creed movie via Men’s Journal.

