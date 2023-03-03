Who Is Michael B. Jordan Dating Now? He Went Through His ‘First Public Breakup’ & Is Now On This Famous Dating App

Scroll To See More Images

One of the sexiest men alive. With star-studded roles and an impressive portrayal as Killmonger in Black Panther and Adonis Creed in the Creed series, we’re dying to know who Michael B. Jordan is dating now.

The actor constantly pokes fun at his dating life. Before his relationship with Lori Harvey, he said that dating life is so different as an actor in an interview with GQ. “My career is awesome. It is going great. There’s other places in my life that I’m fucking lacking at. I’m very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of ’em. My personal life is not. I don’t really know what dating is.” He continued saying that whenever there’s an interaction with a fellow actor, the speculation might be more than what’s actually happening. “So then they’re going to talk about you, they’re going to find out who you are. They’re gonna find out what your Instagram is, they’re going to find us in that. And all the fan club and everybody else is going to find out who you are, and now you and I are forever associated with one another. So now, how do you go anywhere normal, chill, just getting to know somebody that you just met, that you may not—may or may not—hit it off at all? That part of dating is tough.” Though, he assured us, “now, I’m not saying options aren’t there. I’m not saying that. But as far as, like, the nuance of dating, it’s just not the same. I’m just going to keep trying to work on myself and build this empire.”

When he hosted Saturday Night Live on January 29, 2023, he talked about being on dating apps in his monologue with the whole cast (and world) swooning over him. “I just directed my very first movie, ‘Creed III.’ Right after that, I went through my very first public breakup. Now, most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m gonna get in better shape.’ But I was already in ‘Creed’ shape, so I had to be like, ‘I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya,” referring to the exclusive and prominently celebrity dating app.

Though, Michael does want to eventually settle down. In his interview for being awarded as People’s 2020 Sexiest Man Alive, he said of what’s ahead of him, “Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is. Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play.”

So who is Michael B. Jordan dating now? Read on for what we know about who Michael B. Jordan is dating now and his current and ex-girlfriends.

Who is Michael B Jordan dating now?

Amber Jepson (2023 – present)

Michael B. Jordan is reportedly dating UK model Amber Jepson. Weeks before the SNL monologue about his singleness, the Sun reported that the two allegedly met after Michael bought stakes in the English football club AFC Bournemouth and frequently flies across the pod. A source told The Sun: ‘It’s early stages but Amber and Michael are really keen on each other.” According to the source, his friends say his “head has been turned” by Amber and the pair have enjoyed multiple chats. “It’s early stages but Amber and Michael are really keen on each other. They make a handsome, cute couple and are both financially independent. Watch this space.”

Lori Harvey (2020 – 2022)

Michael B. Jordan’s latest long-term relationship was with model Lori Harvey. The two were first linked in November 2020 and made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party on March 27. When they first went public with their romance, Michael spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on December 1, 2021, about his relationship with Lori. “When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through,” he told the magazine.

He continued, “It takes a special person to deal with that. There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal. Long story short, I think it’s just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me.” He added, “Yeah. I’m happy.”

A source close to the couple confirmed to People that the model and the Creed actor have broken up on June 4, 2022. They told Entertainment Tonight that the two are still grasping their feelings amid the breakup. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.” The source continued, “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

On June 6, 2022, another source told People the exact reason why the daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey wanted to break up. Lori, 25, and Michael, 35, were not able to agree on what worked in their relationship. “[She] wasn’t ready to commit. She is very focused on her career. [She] realized that they weren’t on the same page [while they] were making plans for their future.” The source added, “She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”

Snoh Aalegra (2019)

Michael B. Jordan was rumored to be dating musician Snoh Aalegra after he appeared in her music video for “Woah.” Though he denied it, he said of his single dating life at the time. “L.A. isn’t the best place to date,” he shared in a candid interview with WSJ Magazine. “No offense to L.A.”

Kiki Layne (2019)

Michael B. Jordan was spotted with If Beale Street Could Talk star Kiki Layne at Tao Nightclub in Utah in the summer of 2019. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair “spent the whole night together.” Jordan was also “kissing her on the cheek,” per the insider, before they “left together in the same car.”

Kendall Jenner (2015)

Rumors circulated that Michael B. Jordan and Kendall Jenner were dating after being spotted together in multiple instances in 2015. He disputed the rumors in a GQ interview. “A lot of Black fans were feeling like, ‘Oh, my God, he should have been with a Black woman’ and that whole thing,” he adds. “I get it, but on the other hand it’s, like, relax. You know – it’s 2015. It’s okay! People can like one another, not necessarily from the same history or culture or whatever the f— it is.” He said of his friendship with the 818 Tequila founder, “Kendall’s a friend of mine, you know. I don’t know her, like, that well, but I know her enough,” he tells GQ. “People’s perspective on that is what it is.”

Iggy Azalea (2012)

Michael B. Jordan was rumored to be dating rapper Iggy Azalea in 2012. Reports said that the “Fancy” rapper tweeted that Michael had “Big Dick Energy,” but Michael disputed the rumors in an interview on The Breakfast Club. “I got caught in the frame, in the same picture. It’s so weird when you’re walking somewhere and you get caught in a picture – all of a sudden y’all are dating. Why is that?” questioned Jordan. “I don’t watch a lot of TV. All that extra stuff, that’s not me. I’m about my work, my business, my friends, my family. I have a good time when I’m supposed to. But other than that, I’m not into all that extra drama.”