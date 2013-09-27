M.I.A.’s Secret Collaboration With Versace Comes Out In Two Weeks

Sitting at Balenciaga amongst the likes of Salma Hayek, Caroline de Maigret, and Anna Dello Russo, M.I.A. discretely informed WWD she’s collaborating with Donatella Versace on a collaboration that’s “coming out in two weeks.”

With nary a cloud in sight, the English-Sri-Lankan called attention to herself in a glossy hooded poncho, bold floral print leggings and red booties. M.I.A. didn’t elaborate any further, but WWD believes the project is for Versace’s diffusion line Versus, which was formerly designed by Christopher Kane.

Following Kane’s departure, Donatella announced the house is trying a new design model: instead of having only one designer, she’ll work with emerging faces — including designers, stylists, and creative types on a series of one-off capsule collections. The fist person to get the green light was London designer J.W. Anderson, and now it’s M.I.A.’s turn to try her hand at interpreting the brand.

Considering M.I.A.’s new album, “Matangi,” is due out Nov. 5, and she’s scheduled to perform in New York on Nov. 3, the last minute announcement makes perfect sense publicity-wise. Meanwhile, the sure to be scandalous Lifetime original movie “House Of Versace”, is airing Oct.5, and the recently released extended trailer featuring Gina Gershon as Donatella, has been generating buzz among fashion fans.

The singer certainly doesn’t shy away from taking sartorial risks, so we’re expecting the collaboration to wield exciting results. What do you think, is M.I.A. a good fit for Versace?