Miami’s Hottest Swimsuits: Colorful Bandeaus, Fishnet And More!

Is it time to start thinking bikinis for next summer already? Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim kicked off and the fashion crowd is already talking 2011. For those trend hunters, colorful patterns are big, retro silhouettes are back for a second season and bandeaus are here to stay. And girls, keep hitting the gym because even the cover ups are skimpy mosquito netting was spotted on everything from loose pants to a breezy (literally) cropped top. Check out the slideshow above for some of the hottest looks!

