Miami’s Hottest Swimsuits: Colorful Bandeaus, Fishnet And More!

Is it time to start thinking bikinis for next summer already? Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim kicked off and the fashion crowd is already talking 2011. For those trend hunters, colorful patterns are big, retro silhouettes are back for a second season and bandeaus are here to stay. And girls, keep hitting the gym because even the cover ups are skimpy mosquito netting was spotted on everything from loose pants to a breezy (literally) cropped top. Check out the slideshow above for some of the hottest looks!
In case ruffles weren't sweet enough, there's a heart print on this two-piece too. Luli Fama, Swim 2011
Retro-inspired. True Religion, Swim 2011
Hot or ridiculous? This is taking the underwear as outerwear trend literally. Aqua di Lara/Qiss Qiss, Swim 2011
Aqua di Lara/Qiss Qiss, Swim 2011
Taking high-waisted panty to the beach. Aqua di Lara/Qiss Qiss, Swim 2011
Print happy. Poko Pano, Swim 2011
Lace hits the beach. Poko Pano, Swim 2011
Caught in a net. Red Carter, Swim 2011
Oscar inspired. Red Carter, Swim 2011
One of my favorite swim brands is this one from Down Under. Mara Hoffman, Swim 2011
Gorgeous prints. Mara Hoffman, Swim 2011
A more approachable high-waisted bottom. Mara Hoffman, Swim 2011
Zebra stripes plus a cheeky cut = a memorable exit. Caffe, Swim 2011