Photo Diary: Model-Turned-Designer Angela Martini Shares Her Miami Fashion Week Debut

The only thing more exciting than Fashion week is Fashion week with bathing suits in Miami. Yes, it’s that time of year again! Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week: Swim (known to many as Miami Swim) is officially underway. Stunning models are storming the runway in the latest and greatest swimwear collections, and showing off a variety of trends like retro one-pieces, mono-kinis, embellished suits and more.

Luckily for us, we got an inside look at Miami Swim thanks to Angela Martini. If you aren’t acquainted with Ms. Martini, we’ll give you the backstory. The Albanian-born supermodel first made waves in 2010 as Miss Universe Albania. Since then, she has gone on to be a successful model and jet-setter who is constantly rubbing elbows with celebrities. This past Saturday, she debuted her first swimwear collection at the W Hotel South Beach.

Martini says her line combines the desire to encompass “sex appeal and wearability,” and we couldn’t agree more. Martini gave us a backstage pass to her first show, photographing everything from model castings to the star-studded front row. Click through the gallery above for Martini’s photo diary — and try not to be too jealous you’re not in Miami!