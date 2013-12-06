Watch: Miami’s Most Stylish Weigh In On—What Else?—Miami Style

Just in time for Art Basel Miami, this week we unveiled our 2013 edition of Miami’s Most Stylish—highlighting 25 fascinating people who embody the city’s vibrant sense of style.

Ask any one of this year’s honorees to describe the city’s signature look, and you’ll get similar answers—”sexy,” “colorful,” a fusion”—but Goldman CEO Jessica Goldman likely put it best when she told us, “I think Miami’s just more fun.” Creative mastermind John Lin confessed: “I don’t have a winter wardrobe for anything.”

In this behind-the-scenes video, this year’s roster of most stylish people weigh in on the city’s style—all shot on location at iconic South Beach hotels The Raleigh and The Delano, as well as street art mecca Wynwood Walls.

Artist and designer Adrian Bon Haes put Miami’s style in perspective thusly: “It’s somewhere between the sophistication of New York and the laid-back lifestyle of L.A.”

Looking at these colorful outfits, laced with a certain devil-may-care edge, we have to say she’s not wrong. Listen to our honorees’ take on sunny Miami’s style, and let us know if you agree!

