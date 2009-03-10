Miami Nice

Hot pink can’t get any hotter, and Alexander Wang agrees. Still staying true to his sporty grunge-punk tendencies, he mixed the black leather, denim and knits we love him for with unexpected bursts of neon brights for his Spring 2009 collection. This combination of textures and pop of color is fresh and totally irresistible. Miami Vice (coral blazers, slick hair) meets Biker Chic (black leather bandannas), for a look so wrong, it feels so right.

(1) Topshop ponte boyfriend jacket $90, at topshop.com; (2) Something Else black lace up tank $128, at lagarcone.com; (3) Topshop black silk runner $35, at topshop.com; (4) Sebastian WET gel $12.80, at amazon.com; (5) Smashbox O-GLOSS $22, at sephora.com; (6) Bobbi Brown long-wear gel eyeliner $21, at lordandtaylor.com; (7) Alexis Bittar studded lucite cuff $255, at net-a-porter.com; (8) Proenza Schouer PS1 leather pouchette $895, at barneys.com; (9) Steve Madden bert $169.95, at stevemadden.com