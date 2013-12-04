Miami’s Most Stylish 2013

Miami’s South Beach has long been synonymous with sex appeal—and we don’t mean the string bikini variety, per se. The South Beach of today is a mecca of cool – from the food and the shopping to the beaches and the nightlife — and the city’s biggest cultural event, Art Basel, has blossomed into something far bigger than an art fair.

Art Basel Miami has become one of the must-attend events on the cultural calendar of the international jet-set, attracting thousands of visitors to the fair’s contemporary art and design exhibits. Elaborate fetes are held throughout the week, and the well-heeled make strategic investments in new art while the style set arrive in droves to take in the scene. This week offers opportunities to hear Kanye West discuss art, watch Kendrick Lamar perform in a castle, drink bubbly at a champagne bash hosted by Jeff Koons and Dom Perignon, dance in the Versace Mansion, dine on custom silk pillows on the beach with ISSA London, and attend pop-up parties hosted by nearly every New York club (think: Westway, No. 8, 1OAK, Rec Room, Amy Sacco’s Bungalow 8 and Johnny Lennon’s FunDay party).

Truly, the fair offers no better backdrop to celebrate the stylish fixtures of Miami itself. The men and women of Miami are devastatingly good-looking—and not afraid to show it—which made narrowing the list of this year’s most stylish honorees a real challenge. This year’s edition of Miami’s Most Stylish features a whopping 25 stylish residents, and spans generations and disciplines: We spotlight Amanda Del Duca and Dani Ramirez, two of the city’s hottest young fashion bloggers, as well as true icons like Alan Zelcer and Elysze Held, who have been defining and redefining Miami Beach style for more than 30 years. We also profile style-setting lawyer-turned-shop owner Ariel Burman from Cottage Miami, whose mission is to redefine men’s wear on the beach. And let’s not forget the textile-collecting, world-traveling, contemporary art-dealing couple Adrienne Bon Haes and Marvin Friedman.

The old school-meets-new school nature of this year’s feature also extends into our locations, which included the Delano Hotel, a modern fairytale fantasy decorated entirely in white, as well as The Raleigh Hotel, a bungalow-style locale that exudes a ’70s Hollywood glamour, (True story: Karl Lagerfeld once took over the entire hotel and all of its rooms to throw one of the glitziest parties the South Beach strip has ever seen.) A trip to the Wynwood Walls in the Design District found us inside a neon explosion of an art installation with Jessica Goldman, the CEO of Goldman Properties; and Brett David, the CEO of Prestige Imports, took us for a spin in a $750,000 Lamborghini into the Florida wetlands at dusk.

But enough spoilers, why don’t you dive in and get a glimpse of this year’s list for yourself? Read on to get the scoop on this year’s 25 most stylish people in Miami!

Photographer: Camilo Rios

Production Team: Deep Sleep Studios

The 2013 Edition of Miami’s Most Stylish is Presented by Neiman Marcus

