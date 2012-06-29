Weekend Getaway: 11 Picks to Pack for Miami

The best summer memories come from the perfect vacation — and from wearing the best outfit possible (or at least that’s what we think). With summer in full swing, we know you’re all wondering what to wear and pack for the perfect vacay.
If you’re lucky enough to be able to escape from the city and its constant hustle and bustle, then why not head to Miami for the weekend. We love Miami — it’s the perfect mix of relaxing at the beach and going out to the famous clubs throughout the vibrant streets of the city.
Miami is known for its unique sense of fashion and it’s home to tons of great shopping spots, from local boutiques to designer-run stores. There’s just something about a vacation in Miami that gets us (and our wardrobes) pretty darn excited.
If you’re heading to South Beach, the challenge is to stand out in a sea of itty bitty bikinis without looking like you’re from another planet. If you make it out to LIV (a nightclub that is the place to be and be seen right now), get ready to see some of the most fashionable people in Miami.
Bottom line: Put on your Miami game face and be prepared for one of the best trips of your life. It just all depends on what you’re wearing and where you go.
Check out these top picks for looking your best on a weekend Miami getaway by clicking through our gallery.
Party in the city where the heat is on, all night on the beach until the break of dawn....
A colorful itty bitty bikini is standard at South Beach. Try this unique bikini to dress the part.
Mara Hoffman Inca Printed Bikini, $215, at Net-A-Porter
This striped headband goes perfectly with anything. Try it with a maxi skirt or dress at the beach or to dress up a pair of shorts.
Metallic Striped Turband, $40.00, at Nasty Gal
Miami is known for it's crazy nightlife. Throw on this dress and you're ready for a wild night.
Backstage Sonya Dress, $154.00, at Revolve Clothing
For more casual outings, slip on these comfy metallic sandals.
ASOS Flipper Flat, $41.43, at ASOS
Miami and Jeffery Campbell shoes go hand in hand. Black and wood go with pretty much anything, so you're all set with these.
Jeffrey Campbell Foxy Platforms, $145.00, at Nasty Gal
There's nothing that says summer more than these high-waisted jean shorts. The studs make for the perfect Miami upgrade.
UNIF Stunna Shorts, $103.00, at Revolve Clothing
We're obsessed with these sunnies. With hearts etched in the lenses, they're perfect for a day at South Beach.
Marc by Marc Jacobs Rimless Heart Interior Aviators, $135.00, at Bloomingdale's
You obviously need something to tote all your stuff around, and this amazing weekender bag that's the perfect size.
Cutout Holdall Bag, $84.00, at Topshop
With cut-out shoulders, this crop top is sooo Miami. Pair it with high-waisted shorts or a maxi skirt for the perfect casual look.
ASOS Jacquard Top With Cut Outs, $49.71, at ASOS
This orange lip butter is the perfect accessory for anyone. And it goes great with a fresh Miami glow.
Korres Lip Butter, $12.00, at Sephora
Chill out during the day in this maxi dress. It's the perfect garb for a day of shopping -- trust us.
Dream On Maxi Dress, $110.00, at Nasty Gal
