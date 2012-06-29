Weekend Getaway: 11 Picks to Pack for Miami

The best summer memories come from the perfect vacation — and from wearing the best outfit possible (or at least that’s what we think). With summer in full swing, we know you’re all wondering what to wear and pack for the perfect vacay.

If you’re lucky enough to be able to escape from the city and its constant hustle and bustle, then why not head to Miami for the weekend. We love Miami — it’s the perfect mix of relaxing at the beach and going out to the famous clubs throughout the vibrant streets of the city.

Miami is known for its unique sense of fashion and it’s home to tons of great shopping spots, from local boutiques to designer-run stores. There’s just something about a vacation in Miami that gets us (and our wardrobes) pretty darn excited.

If you’re heading to South Beach, the challenge is to stand out in a sea of itty bitty bikinis without looking like you’re from another planet. If you make it out to LIV (a nightclub that is the place to be and be seen right now), get ready to see some of the most fashionable people in Miami.

Bottom line: Put on your Miami game face and be prepared for one of the best trips of your life. It just all depends on what you’re wearing and where you go.

Check out these top picks for looking your best on a weekend Miami getaway by clicking through our gallery.