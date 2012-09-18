First Look at Miami Beach Hostel the Freehand

So after your semester abroad in Europe where you traipsed around between Madrid and Berlin staying at various youth hostels and living out of a backpack you vowed—never again! Thanks to the Freehand, which is opening in Miami Beach in November, you might want to rethink that. Andrew Zobler, the CEO of the Sydell Group (which owns the NoMad Hotel and brought the Ace Hotels to New York and Palm Springs) is behind the project and Roman & Williams, which designed the Ace New York, is behind the interiors. Expect colorful spaces, with a nautical feel. About 15 of the 60 rooms will be private, and the rest of the rooms will be shared with up to eight beds. Luckily all rooms come equipped with sheets, towels, pillows and bathroom ammenties like shampoo. The property will also include a vegetable garden, swimming pool, table tennis, bicycles and even art classes. A restaurant and bar by the folks behind Broken Shaker in a restored 1920s beach house is opening next door to the hotel.

Booking has opened at the Freehand, which will likely be a prime hipster spot by the time Art Basel roles around in December. Beds start at $50. The price is definitely right, but we have to ask, despite the serious cool cred this hostel will have, are you ready to go back to sharing rooms with complete strangers? On the other hand those, “One time while I was at a hostel…” stories do come in handy at dinner parties.

The Freehand, 2727 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, thefreehand.com.