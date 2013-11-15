M.I.A. Apparently Has a Big Issue With Drake’s ‘YOLO’ Philosophy

If you ever run into Sri Lankan singer M.I.A., it’s probably best not to ask her how she feels about Drake. Judging from a few things she’s said in recent interviews, and her new song “Y.A.L.A.,” off her most recent album, Matangi, she’s not a fan.

The video for “Y.A.L.A.” was done in collaboration with “It” fashion label Kenzo, and features enough rapidly flashing lights to warrant a “flashing images” warning at the beginning of the clip. As for the song’s message, “Y.A.L.A.” refers to the idea of “You Always Live Again,” a direct counter to Drake’s YOLO philosophy:

“YOLO, what that even mean anymore?” she asks in the track. “If you only live once, why we keep doing the same shit? Back home, where I come from, we keep being born again and again.”

She hasn’t let off the Drake digs, either. On Matangi’s title track, she takes Drake’s “Started From The Bottom” to task. “We started at the bottom but Drake gets all the credit,” she says. And in a recent interview with Complex mag, she joked about it. “Well, if Drake is starting at the bottom, then mine is like f–king the pits, innit?” she said. Drake, do you have anything to say for yourself?