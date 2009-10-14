MIA: “Paper Planes” Singer Wears Goodwill Suit to Meet La Wintour

Female rapper and political activist M.I.A. met up with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour to gab about the Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to President Obama. (Well, that sentence sounds like a Mad Lib…)

Notorious for her ostentatious dress of neons and prints, M.I.A. met Anna Wintour (who in turn is notorious for her immaculate classic appearance and bob which never has a rogue) in a suit from Goodwill. M.I.A. followed the meeting up with a Tweet, “anna wintor meeting 10 am, slept for 3 hours wore a suit from goodwill headed into her office she asked me about obama’s peace price [sic]”

Um.. Alright… That’s one way to meet Anna Wintour… So what do you think? Is M.I.A. lashing out against conformity or is she just being rude?