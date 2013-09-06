Mia Moretti and Margot: ‘Music and Fashion Go Hand in Hand’

https://www.youtube.com/wzLlPQBAOHY

While it seems almost anyone these days can decide to become a DJ and suddenly be the toast of the fashion crowd, Mia Moretti and Margot (formerly known as Caitlin Moe) were at the forefront. Playing fashion parties worldwide was just the beginning—these days, Moretti and Margot have a full-fledged band, known as The Dolls.

Even after a few years in the spotlight, their career trajectory is definitely taking some interesting turns, but one thing has remained consistent: Their spot-on style. That said, the pair was an obvious choice for our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers feature, and not only did they seriously bring it in the outfits department, they were well-spoken and friendly.

Watch the video above for Mia Moretti and Margot talking fashion, music, and the inevitable intersection!

Videographer: John Kersten

Producer: Samantha Lim