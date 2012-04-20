Listen To Mia Moretti + Caitlin Moe’s Coachella 2012 Playlist!

To get you into the Coachella spirit (even if you aren’t attending the annual music festival out in Indio, California this month), we hit up our favorite DJ-slash-live-performance duo Mia Moretti and Caitlin Moe to see what artists they’ve been looking forward to seeing perform live this month.

From classic Brit pop-rock group Pulp to newcomers like Frank Ocean and Madeon, their playlist will make you feel like you’re almost right there in Cali, raving it up with the stylish crowds, but minus the sweaty dancing people, large concert stage and mind-blowing laser effects.

Take a listen to Mia and Caitlin’s Coachella 2012 playlist through the Spotify Play Button media player down below, and keep an eye out on how to download two free tracks underneath!

PLAYLIST:

[spotifyplaybutton play="spotify:user:stylecaster:playlist:3LfOorgIyT4ZcGddjbkkhL" size="350" sizetype="height" size="300" sizetype="width"]

BONUS: Stream and download two of Mia & Caitlin’s Coachella picks for FREE down below–

[soundowl track_id=”379h” title=”Whip Appeal (SBTRKT Edit)” artist=”Frank Ocean” url=”frank-ocean-whip-appeal-sbtrkt-edit” ]