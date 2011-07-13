StyleCaster
Mia Moretti & Caitlin Moe Get Down With HPNOTIQ: Party Snaps

Susie G
by
What do you get when you combine two musically-inclined “It” girls, one reality TV star and one brand new “designer liqueur” launch on a Tuesday night?

You get a clusterf*ck of booze and estrogen.

Guests who made it out to the HPNOTIQ Harmonie launch last night at the recently opened Dream Downtown hotel got to experience just that. Hosting duties of the evening went to Khloe Kardashian Odom (loving the addition of her new hubby’s surname, by the way), who invited a few of her “celebrity friends” to party with her at the VIP tables inside PH-D, the hotel’s rooftop lounge.

DJ Mia Moretti and violinist Caitlin Moe curated the party’s soundtrack with a mix of freestyle, electro pop and 90s throwback jams. During an energetic battle of the beats, Caitlin was killing it on the strings while Mia was mixing and scratching alongside her, using the tunes of Calvin Harris, Daft Punk and the like.

HPNOTIQ Harmonie is a blend of Premium French Vodka (French, so you know it’s classier than a Polish or Russian Vodka) with “infused natural fruits, flowers and Cognac.” This isn’t your rap superstar’s vodka by the way – HPNOTIQ Harmonie is aimed for the socialite party girl who knows how to be a sweetheart, but isn’t always that innocent.

To see who came out last night and left with a sweet tooth, take a browse through the photos in the slideshow above!

Caitlin Moe and Mia Moretti provided the tunes for Tuesday's launch party of HPNOTIQ Harmonie at the Dream Downtown Hotel

DJ Dances With White Girls hanging out with a few white girls

I wonder how much this model got paid to be the centerpiece of this rotating cupcake display? Maybe it's a career I should look into...

Party goers enjoyed complimentary cocktails and sweets from HPNOTIQ Harmonie at the Dream Downtown's PH-D lounge

Khloe with a few of her celeb friends

Caitlin Moe and Mia Moretti killing it with their mixing beats!

Caitlin Moe getting down, literally!

Blogger socialites Izzy Tuason of The Dandy Project and Lacee Swan

Valissa Yoe (right) and friend look pretty as a picture

These three know how to WERQ

Meet the Goldbergs: StyleCaster's David Goldberg with DJ-slash-Manager-slash-etc. Yoni Goldberg. The two aren't related but they sure got some handsome punims!

With the sweet cocktails and the candy bar at last night's shin dig, the only hangover experienced was of the sugary variety

