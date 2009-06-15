MGMT Play New Song at Bonnaroo

Apparently unsatisfied with their complete control of every mix tape last summer, MGMT previewed a new song at Bonnaroo to remind us they still rule the hipster scene. The new song, “Congratulations” sounds like the slow jam at my best friend’s brother’s bar mitzvah right before the DJ says, “Snowball” and the song changes over to Aerosmith’s, “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing.” Smooth. Jamz.

Then again I’m watching this on someone’s camcorder. Then again this is not nearly as catchy as Time to Pretend. Then again this is MGMT and they don’t write music; they write hits.

What do you think of it?

MGMT at Bonnaroo 2009 Preview New Track from Bonnaroo on Vimeo.