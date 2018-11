When MGMT says, “jump” their fans say, “how high?!”

Perhpas MGMT’s James Richardson should have come up with a safer command to shout at the packed crowd while playing the U.S. Open of Surfing this weekend in Huntington Beach, California.

107.7 The End‘s blog reported he shouted, “everybody give me your left shoe right now,” to which the crowd obeyed causing an absolute shoe storm.

OUCH! Watch the video. It’s pretty hilarious!