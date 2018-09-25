19 Next-Level Street Style Looks from Milan Fashion Week

Round one of Fashion Month kicked off in New York City, where street style stars clung to the best of summer style while infusing it with an autumnal accent here and there. Round two followed in London, where guests took what they’d done at New York Fashion Week and weighted it down—making it perfect for the transition between summer and fall (and the rainy, blustery days that tend to pervade the forecast across the pond).
Round three took the fashion set to Milan, and street style was a far cry from what it’d been so far.
In Italy, stars traded New York’s mismatched prints and London’s heavy bohemian silhouettes for looks that were sleeker, brighter and bolder. Guests explored a hyper-saturated color palette, alternating between ensembles that felt distinctly professional and outfits that seemed more fit for a rave.
At no other Fashion Week could you find a kelly green power suit on one corner and a leggings/sneakers combo on the next—nor could you expect both to look equally incredible. (But in Milan, somehow, they did.)
For seven days, Italian sidewalks were littered with fashion’s best and brightest—and among them were some of Fashion Month’s most head-turning looks thus far. Ahead, take a vicarious tour through the streets of Milan during MFW 2018, and check out all the head-turning off-runway looks that demand a double-take.
A power suit in a bold color is only made better by equally saturated statement-making accessories.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Influencer Sonia Lyson proves pink ruffled tops, yellow satin pants and white bags can work just as well during the fall as they do in the spring.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Neon? In the middle of September? Don't mind if we do.
Photo:
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
The chicest way to pair a denim top with leggings and sneakers.
Photo:
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
Designer Yoyo Cao knows colorful animal print season is just beginning.
Photo:
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
A pantsuit so chic it might just put some of Blake Lively's favorite two-pieces to shame.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Pinching myself for not buying this Topshop coat when I had the chance.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Style director Jan Michael-Quammie has found the perfect solution for days when it's cool enough to wear a turtleneck but too hot for pants.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Stylist Ada Kokosar's look is so incredible we don't even know where to begin.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Cheers to blogger Aylin Konig for giving us logomania done in the most maximalist way possible.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
It's the second time we've seen this tangerine sweater during Fashion Month, and it's just as cool this time around.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Can you imagine a look that feels more distinctly summer-fall than this?
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
The easiest way to dress up a graphic tee.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
A power suit rendered as graphically as possible.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Want to take your favorite hot pink dress from summer to fall? Pair it with Docs and a camel-colored trench.
Photo:
Christian Vierig / Getty Images.
Your favorite thrifted sweater would look great paired with platforms.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Head-to-toe animal print is here. And it's not going anywhere anytime soon.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Yoyo Cao's cow-print coat is one of our favorite Fashion Month moments to date.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Caroline Vreeland knows the easiest way to dress up a go-to button-down is by layering a one-shoulder dress over it.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.