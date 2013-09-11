Trend-Spotting: Fiesta Fashion for Spring 2014 Inspired by Mexico

Among the many major trends developing for Spring 2014 that we’ve spotted on the runways at New York Fashion Week, there’s a mini-trend that has us particularly excited: fiesta-friendly fashion with a Mexico theme.

It started on Rebecca Minkoff’s runway, where the designer took inspiration from Latin American women like Frida Kahlo and Bianca Jagger, debuting looks that featured colorful embroidery, elaborate cut-out fabrics, and one bold “Let’s Go to Mexico” tee. Then, designer Christian Siriano touted a trip to Isla Mujeres off the coast of Mexico as a major source of inspiration for his flouncy, ladylike collection. By the time we arrived at Cynthia Rowley’s presentation to find a veritable fiesta inside the newly opened Highline Hotel, we knew we were onto something.

See how the Mexico-inspired theme has played out in other designers’ shows like Delpozo, Rodebjer, and even J.Crew in the gallery above!