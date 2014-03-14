StyleCaster
12 Affordable Mexico-Inspired Pieces for Spring

by
Fiesta-friendly fashion happens to be one of Spring 2014′s freshest—and most unique—trends.

Rebecca Minkoff kicked things off during Fashion Week with looks that featured colorful embroidery, elaborate cut-outs, and one overt “Let’s All Go to Mexico” tee.

Christian Siriano touted a trip to Isla Mujeres off the coast of Mexico as a major source of inspiration for his flouncy collection, while other designers such as Cynthia Rowley,DelpozoNaeem Khan, and J.Crew all got in on the south-of-the-border action with intricate, ruffled, off-the-shoulder pieces that called to mind a modern-day Frida Kahlo.

Granted, not every gal can be so lucky as to own a Delpozo gown or a Naeem Khan blouse, so we’ve compiled our favorite 12 affordable Mexico-inspired pieces for spring—from baja hoodies to off-the-shoulder tops. Click through and start shopping!

Stone Cold Fox Holy Tube Cropped Top, $309; at Urban Outfitters

Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent Baja Hoodie, $278; at Madison Los Angeles 

Frida Kahlo Socks, $11.99; at Modcloth

Embroidered Top, $168; at Free People

Rebecca Minkoff Let's Go To Mexico Tee, $58; at Bloomingdale's

Baja Cutie Zip-Up Bustier, $13.80; at Forever 21

Urban Renewal Bonita Cropped Blouse, $49; at Urban Outfitters

Mexican Throw, $38; at Etsy/The Fruit Flies

Mexican Peasant Blouse, $53; at Etsy/Sirenology

Pia Pauro Dress, $154; at Revolve Clothing 

 

Mara Hoffman Shirt, $187; at Mara Hoffman

ALICE by Temperley Deity off the Shoulder Dress, $555; at Shopbop

