Fiesta-friendly fashion happens to be one of Spring 2014′s freshest—and most unique—trends.

Rebecca Minkoff kicked things off during Fashion Week with looks that featured colorful embroidery, elaborate cut-outs, and one overt “Let’s All Go to Mexico” tee.

Christian Siriano touted a trip to Isla Mujeres off the coast of Mexico as a major source of inspiration for his flouncy collection, while other designers such as Cynthia Rowley,Delpozo, Naeem Khan, and J.Crew all got in on the south-of-the-border action with intricate, ruffled, off-the-shoulder pieces that called to mind a modern-day Frida Kahlo.

Granted, not every gal can be so lucky as to own a Delpozo gown or a Naeem Khan blouse, so we’ve compiled our favorite 12 affordable Mexico-inspired pieces for spring—from baja hoodies to off-the-shoulder tops. Click through and start shopping!