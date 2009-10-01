Mexican Turnip: Ingredient of the Day

The Mexican Turnip, commonly known as jicama is a perfect add in to any recipe. This tasty vegetable has a yellow exterior and a creamy white texture inside, that somewhat resembles a raw potato or pear with a sweet and nutty flavor that hints of apple and raw green beans.

Usually the Mexican Turnip is eaten raw, to spice up a salad or as a great addition a to crudité platter, since this tasty treat doesn’t discolor. It can also be cooked to perfection by removing the thin skin and adding in soups and stir-fry dishes. The best time to buy is right around the corner, starting in November it is prime Mexican Turnip time.

However, you have to be extra careful with this Mexican veggie, because only the root is editable. The seeds are poisonous and contain toxins that are proved to be hazardous to your health.

Here’s a great recipe for the perfect Mexican Turnip salad:

What you’ll need:

1 large jicama (about 1 1/2 pounds), peeled, then julienned or cubed (easiest to work with if you cut the jicama in half first)

1/2 red bell pepper

1/2 yellow bell pepper

1/2 green bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped red onion

1/2 large cucumber, seeded, chopped

1 navel orange, peel cut away, sliced crosswise, then each round quartered

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/3 cup lime juice

Pinch of cayenne

Pinch of paprika

Salt

Optional:

1/2 avocado chopped

2 Tbsp olive oil





Here’s How:

Toss together the jicama (Mexican Turnip), bell peppers, red onion, cucumber, orange, and cilantro in a large serving bowl. Pour lime juice over all. Sprinkle with a pinch of cayenne and paprika. Season generously with salt.

Let that sit a half an hour before serving.

Simply, easy, and absolutely delicious, what could be better?