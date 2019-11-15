How the Leonids Meteor Shower Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

Your Leonids meteor shower 2019 horoscope is here—and it is fresh. If you’ve been feeling temperamental, bored, or detached from the details of your life, this meteor shower is here to change things up and get you feeling energized and interested again.

But first, what exactly is the Leonid meteor shower and what’s the big meaning behind it? Leonid meteors are some of the faster-moving fireballs in the sky, and they get their namesake from their radiant—or point of origin—in the constellation Leo. Leonid meteor showers occurs annually, usually from about Nov. 6 to Nov. 30. And if you’re keeping en eye out for the shower’s peak, it will occur on Nov. 16-17 this year, so mark your calendars!

And what an awesome opportunity for a stunning date night. Or, you know, a well-meaning attempt to connect with whatever emotionally unavailable Tinder match who doesn’t flake on you! (Pro tip: If your date is wishy-washy and responds to any and all texts with “hahah wow,” just buy yourself a steak dinner and watch the shower with a good friend. Save yourself.)

The best time to view this shower is at midnight in your local time. Obviously, the darker the atmosphere, the more visible the meteor shower will be. The shower will last until first light, so you have plenty of time to eat snacks, canoodle and see some intense sky-shit, like hurtling balls of molten FIRE.

Since this shower occurs in Scorpio, those with Scorpio in their chart (either as your sun or moon sign) will feel it a little more intensely than others. But Scorpio is not here to fuck around, so no signs are immune to the effects that come when Scorpios are ~feeling themselves~ and in their power.

While Scorpio is almost always associated with fire and passion—rightly so, this sign likes to shake things up and destroy things in order for new things to grow—it is a water sign, which means this is a sign connected to their emotions. As a result, the rest of the zodiac signs may find themselves feeling more emotional than usual. A rejection from a date or lost job opportunity might hit harder than usual. Or someone cutting you off may irritate you more, giving you less patience. But being aware that you may be extra sensitive during this time can do a lot to ensure that you aren’t overreacting or acting without empathy.

But that’s not to say that this shower won’t bring good things, either. Scorpios are spicy lovers, so your intimate life might be a little more devil emoji than pink double hearts, if you get what I’m saying. (Sex, guys. I’m talking about sex.)

So strap on in, babies. It’s Scorpio season, and fireballs are literally flinging themselves across the sky.

Here’s How the Leonids Meteor Shower Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign:

Aries –

It’s time to stop apologizing for what you want. As long as you aren’t hurting anyone, you’re allowed to change your mind, change your job, change your partner, and anything in between. I find that, in life, charging towards what you want with confidence is the best way to get it. You are the only one who gets to make your decisions full stop, and everyone else will just have to deal with it.

Taurus –

Focus on what’s in your control, and let go of the rest. This is absolutely easier said than done, but a mindfulness practice and some self-care makes this much easier. There’s a prayer I’m sure you’ve heard of that may be beneficial: God/Spirit/Source/Higher Self/whatever figure best aligns with your beliefs, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. Perhaps keep this in mind and see how it seeps into and benefits your life.

Gemini –

We all have our vices. But Gemini, consider taking this time to examine yours. Ask yourself if they’re doing more harm than good (likely they’re doing more harm, given that they’re vices). What issues are you numbing out with these vices? Consider taking a deep breath and changing the source of what’s making you seek out those vices in the first place.

Cancer –

Your home is your salvation, but growth never happens in your comfort zone. Now is a perfect time to save and plan for some life-changing experiences—whether that be travel, a new hobby you’ve always wanted to try, or even a new restaurant. Whatever it is, having something to look forward to experiencing can do wonders for the psyche.

Leo –

Read! Magazines, nonfiction, fairytales or Young Adult. Read your old yearbooks, the picture books you adored when you were little, or the ingredients in a loaf of bread. Just read! Whatever you’d like is fine. Learning how to enjoy the written word and focusing entirely on what you’re reading is a way to bring yourself back into the present moment. Plus, you’ll feed your brain something new.

Virgo –

Some people take “strong communication” as just talking. A lot. Explaining, outlining, analyzing. But effective communication doesn’t just add up to saying a lot of words. During this Leonids meteor shower, stop over-explaining. Learn how to be honest without sugarcoating. True empathy is trusting people with your truth. The people who care about you can handle it. And you can, too.

Libra –

Dude, sitting is the best. It is only surpassed in greatness by laying down, the kingpin of Positions of Leisure. But! When we spend all day working at desks and all evening melting into our couches—our insides turn to sludge! What I’m saying is work more movement into your everyday life, Libra. It can be as simple as taking a walk once a day or boxing twice a week. Just keep moving. Besides, you’ll enjoy sitting afterwards that much more.

Scorpio –

While all your senses are likely to be heightened during this time, I want you to focus on your relationship with food, Scorpio. Buy new dishware. Or if you already cook frequently, mix it up a little. Try some new dishes. Food is powerful—not only can it nourish us, it can also help us connect with others and find enjoyment in the every day. Oh, and chocolate chip ice cream. I’m just saying. Chocolate chip ice cream.

Sagittarius –

When I’m feeling low or lonely, it’s usually a sign that I need to be a better friend. I once heard, “To have a friend, you need to be a friend.” That shit is wise. Checking in with close friends and family is something that we all can do a better job at. This month, try reaching out. Use your words and actions to let others know just how deeply you care. Life is different when we see and feel seen.

Capricorn –

I don’t know what Capricorns (or signs in general) need to hear this—but it’s time to forgive and move on. That may mean severing relationships that are toxic or finally moving forward with a friend or partner after a period of difficulty or betrayal. You get to define the terms of your life—just know that forgiveness is the only antidote to the poison that is anger and resentment. Remember: it’s not about them or what they did. If nothing else, you deserve to let go of the pain, for your own sake.

Aquarius –

It’s important to be practical. And even though you’re innovative and unique, you, too, can get stuck in your own ideas of practicality and how you “should” behave in the world. This meteor shower will give you a little bit of Scorpio’s power and intensity. So use it to figure out the difference between what you need and what you want. Needs come first, and then wants. It sounds simple—but how often do we actually distinguish between the two?

Pisces –

Commitment is hard for you, Pisces, as you tend to think about commitment from every angle and possibility. Other signs can see this as fickle—but really, its just fear. This time around, you may be open to the idea of committing to someone or being upfront about your feelings. Given your penchant for honesty, being willing to show your vulnerable side might just be a game-changer in your relationships. You won’t know until you try.