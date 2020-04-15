The Lyrid Meteor Shower Is Coming, So Expect Fireballs—No, Not The Shots You Chugged In College

In the mood for a meteor shower? Well like it or not, the Lyrid meteor shower of April 2020 is just around the corner, and this annual event is one worth noting. Why’s that? The shower is one of the oldest meteor showers in history dating back to 687 BC, and in addition to being pretty darn beautiful, there’s a high chance you’ll get to see your very first fireball. Not sure what that means, but still intrigued? Read on for the scoop on Meteor Showers 101.

First things first: If the word “fireball” only makes you think of the spicy, gag-inducing shots you took at your local dive bar in college, scrap that memory and imagine a much prettier, far more powerful spectacle. A fireball is the term used to describe an especially bright meteor, and the Lyrid meteor shower is known for some serious beauts. Lyrid fireballs can be brighter than even the sparkliest of night sky stars, and though they make but a second-long appearance, they tend to leave behind smoke trails that stain the sky for minutes after they’re gone.

While you’re not guaranteed to snap a gorgeous photo like the below, it’s safe to say you’ll have a few good opportunities to shoot your shot, so to speak. The Lyrid shower will take place between April 16th and April 25th, peaking late at night on there 21st into early morning on the 22nd. During this peak, it’s estimated that there will be a whopping 18 meteors per hour.

By the way, if the news of a meteor shower has you running to check your horoscope, allow me to assure you—there’s no need. I mean, you should definitely be checking your horoscope on the reg anyway, but what I’m saying is that the Lyrid shower won’t affect you the way an astrological event like a full moon or Mercury in retrograde might. And TBH, thank goodness! Nobody needs extra bad vibes right now—I’ll take a pretty star-filled sky instead any night.

If you’re dead-set on seeing the Lyrid shower—be honest, what else do you have going on at night these days?—don’t forget to set a reminder on the peak nights. There won’t be another opportunity to see a meteor shower until the Eta Aquarid shower on May 4th, and even then, you’ll miss out on those iconic Lyrid fireballs! In fact, you might even consider utilizing all your extra time at home these days to brush up on your meteor shower knowledge. Why not, right?

Might I suggest National Geographic’s Backyard Guide to the Night Sky as an informative book that doesn’t read like the textbook you ~lightly skimmed~ in high school?

If you really see yourself becoming a true ~stargazer~, it might be time to invest in your first telescope! The Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ Telescope comes highly recommended via Amazon.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.