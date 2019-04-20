What Monday’s Meteor Shower Means for Every Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

A bunch of meteoric activity is slated to occur between April 16 and April 28. But this Monday, April 23, will most likely contain the largest cluster of visible meteor activity. It’s estimated that April 23 will bring with it a peak number of falling meteors, exciting both meteor shower enthusiasts and stargazers alike. Personally, I love watching any kind of shit happening in the sky—and anticipating what these upcoming meteor showers will mean for each zodiac sign.

This period of activity is known as a Lyrid shower—a medium-level shower that can be seen from both the southern and northern hemispheres. Approximately ~10-15 meteors per hour will occur at the shower’s peak. Something notable about Lyrid showers—other than the fact that things are literally shooting around in space and we get to watch them WHICH IS WILD, OK?—is that Lyrids are unpredictable. While we predict a moderate surge, Lyrids can occasionally increase their rate to startling speeds of ~100 mph.

So what does this mean for us? Unpredictability and uncertain outcomes, for one. But this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. With this Lyrid shower comes new opportunities, friendships and an influx of life changes that may leave us all feeling like hurtling meteors ourselves.

I don’t know. April always gets me feelin’ juicy and revved up. I want to wear floral dresses and argue with people. I want to be loud and take up a little extra space. Meteors remind me everything is transient, so we may as well enjoy ourselves. We’re all dancing in this big galaxy full of fireballs and cracked iPhones and gorgeous paintings of flowers hung in museums that were here before we were born and that will stand after we die. I hope you feel everything this meteor shower, my lovely signs. I hope it feels so good it almost hurts, and you have fleeting moments of happiness so intense you tear up and think, Jesus, yes. This is my life, all mine.

Aries –

This Lyrid shower can lead to extra energy and vigor towards your goal(s). Because of this, you may notice wishes coming to fruition much quicker and clearly than usual. Some good advice: Be clear with what you want—to yourself, and others. If you aren’t sure what your goals or motivation are—start small. What do you need right now? Keep building on this essential question, and enjoy the anticipation.

Taurus –

Meteoroids, comets, fireballs—there is no shortage of electric names from these big ballz of space matter that go flying through the air at a vast speed and magnitude. As with you, Taurus. As a friend, mother, worker, citizen of the world—make sure you are cognizant of the identity you are creating. This work will need constant evaluation to make sure your cohesive whole fulfills all the different parts of you.

Gemini –

Your relationship with food can be as mercurial as you are—super-food smoothies and big salads one minute, and an all-out Taco Bell binge the next. During this period of uncertainty in the sky, try to find the balance between nourishing your body as well as your soul.

Cancer –

All the signs would benefit from meditation and quiet moments—but you especially, Cancer. Give yourself enough alone time that all other voices float away and leave you with yourself. This can be done through specific meditation apps, walking meditation, or even just sitting quietly with nothing and no one to distract you. The real practice is bringing your mind back to blank—not executing everything flawlessly.

Leo –

Guidance, trust and vulnerability will be a huge theme for you during this high-activity period. As tempting as it can be to push others away and self-isolate during times of struggle and uncertainty, you need a mentor and strong friendships at this juncture to further you along in your path. Alone, you can do so much. But collectively—there is absolutely nothing that you can’t accomplish, dear Leo.

Virgo –

True friendship and loyalty are how you feel seen and understood on any given day. That’s not to say that you shouldn’t cherish your alone time—but be aware that balance and polarity are necessary for you to truly perform at your peak. Don’t label yourself this meteor shower, and try to find what feels right: going to the movies by yourself, then having a friend help you cook dinner. Listen to what your softest, quiet voice is telling you. It wants deep belly-laughs and off-key singing and someone to help you make pasta.

Libra –

Distraction is at an all-time high for all of us, and we’ve only begun to see the effects on a society where instant gratification is the norm. But nothing will replace hard work and experience. If you want to advance in any area of your life, you need to practice mental calisthenics and do the work—physically, mentally and emotionally. Remember: the work never gets easier. We just get better at it.

Scorpio –

There is so much change and energy swirling around you like a vortex, Scorpio. Do you feel it? Change is happening—overnight and behind the scenes. Hopefully your self-care has been consistent enough to keep you making healthy decisions—but if not, that’s OK too. Expect a lot of course-correction this April as you gain clarity and insight into the next chapter of your life.

Sagittarius –

This is me leaning in for a hug, Sagittarius. Because nothing is more irritating and petty and important and infuriating than family drama—and honey, you may get it full-force during this time. Protect your heart and stick to your boundaries. It’s hard to stay logical in a situation that is entirely ruled by our hearts, memory and loyalty. Stay strong and forgive yourself if you crumble.

Capricorn –

You’re one of the first signs to loudly proclaim you aren’t creative—but fiery Capricorn, look again! Your creativity might not be the quintessential paint-stained creative recreating masterpieces at the Met, but your cooking and manner of speaking and way of looking at the world are just as valid and expressive as any other medium. It’s time to value what really gets you going. Trust me, it turns us on too ;).

Aquarius –

Change is never easy, but it can teach us, if we let it. Your desire for change will only intensify and deepen if you ignore it—so lean in and sign up for that class or that new lease. New experiences give us either two things: exactly what we want, or experience. Make your mantra this: It’s OK to be uncomfortable. Give yourself permission to squirm. You will make it out reborn.

Pisces –

Doctors, pop culture and every guru with crazy eyebrows (lol) are quick to villainize anxiety—but I’ve always taken a different approach. Anxiety is the unrestrained intellectual and animal mind fighting for dominance. This meteor shower, instead of running away from it, try to be kind to your anxiety. Treat it like a small, angry, toddler. “You’re afraid to can’t pay this bill? OK, take a long bath and call your mother and let your friend remind you of all the times you felt this way and then rocked it out.” You’re allowed to talk to yourself. You’re allowed to be sweet.

So look up at the sky, not the sidewalk. Remind yourself that the best things that happen to us are usually unplanned and born of misfortune or uncertainty. Be like the meteor that knows its path so completely it leaves behind a blazing trail. You do, too. You just keep forgetting to look for it.

Love, love, love.