20 Pairs of Chic Metallic Shoes to Wear With Everything

Lauren Caruso
Metallic Vans
In the winter, it’s easy to turn to the same tired uniform day in and day out: jeans, a sweater, and whatever booties were closest to the front door. And when you’re feeling uninspired, it might feel like it would take an entirely new wardrobe to get out of your sartorial rut. Not so, dear readers. Instead, there’s one item that can turn any old outfit into An Outfit: metallic shoes.

No, we’re not talking about those ridiculous faux-crystal-encrusted, Dancing With The Stars-esque open-toe heels, nor are we about to convince you holographic anything has a place in 2017. Instead, a pair of silver, gold, or otherwise stannic booties, flats, or even sneakers can be enough of a change to make any outfit feel fresh. And because it’s equal parts futuristic and wearable—metallic is basically a neutral, right?—the trend isn’t dying down any time soon.

Ahead, find 20 so-chic metallic shoes to scoop up now.

1 of 20

Everlane E2 Shine Modern Oxford, $185; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane

Miu Miu Metallic Leather Ankle Boots, $390; at Bagheera Boutique

Photo: Miu Miu

Zara Silver High Heel Ankle Boots, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Aldo Ambrosea Shoes, $65; at Aldo

Photo: Aldo Ambrosea

Bronze Back Zip Block Heel Boots, $42; at New Look

Photo: New Look

Intentionally Blank Franz in Gold Leather, $187; at Need Supply

Photo: Internationally Blank

Loeffler Randal Lulu in Silver, $350; at Need Supply

Photo: Loeffler Randal

H&M Leather Loafers, $59.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Pull & Bear Metallic Sneaker, $29; at ASOS

Photo: Pull & Bear

MM6 Maison Martin Margiela Metallic Leather Chunky-Heel Bootiem $540; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: MM6 Maison Martin Margiela

Cole Haan Ella Grand 2 Gore Metallic Leather Skate Sneakers, $120; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Cole Haan

Vans Metallic Hi-Slim, $75; at Vans

Photo: Vans

Nike Cortez OG Metallic Trainers, $69; at Selfridges

Photo: Nike

Jeffrey Campbell Bernice Metallic Heel, $155; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Jeffrey Campbell

Sophia Webster Bibi Mirrored Leather Flats, $350; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Sophia Webster

Gucci Horsebit-Detailed Fringed Metallic Leather Pumps, $795; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Gucci

MR BY MAN REPELLER I'm Here To Party Metallic Boots, $575; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Mr By Man Repeller

Lugz Shifter Metallic Ankle Boots, $84.99; at Kohl’s

Tretorn Nylite Bold Metallic Lace Up Platform Sneakers, $95; at Bloomingdale’s

Photo: Trenton Nylite

Stuart Weitzman Metro Metallic Leather Oxfords, $445; at Orchard Mile

Photo: Stuart Weitzman

