Your Everything Guide to Metallic Outerwear

I’d be lying if I said I manage to stock up on winter outerwear any time before mid-January. Because I’m too busy celebrating fall in October and November, too busy holiday shopping in December and too busy making the haphazard adjustment back to real life at the beginning of January. There’s no time to make sure my closet is well stocked with winter basics until, well, now—when it’s so frigid outside that even a brief walk to my boyfriend’s apartment feels like an absolute chore. But I’m here, and I’m finally ready to re-up my outerwear selection. First stop: metallic jackets shopping.

Metallic jackets are a semi-strange trend that’s pervaded our zeitgeist this season. Because winter outerwear is usually comprised of trenches and puffer coats in shades of black, brown, olive and camel. These silhouettes are practical, and these shades, versatile; combined, they leave an outerwear selection generally timeless. But over time, they can also get—dare I say—boring?

Basics are important, but statement-makers are, too—thus explains the rise of metallic jackets we’ve collectively experienced this winter. Because some days you don’t feel like layering a black trench over your black-on-black outfits—some days you yearn for excitement, for sartorial adventure, for bold style. Some days, you’d prefer a metallic periwinkle rain jacket to your traditional matte black one, or an iridescent trench to your go-to camel one, or a shiny silver puffer coat to your longline black one. You get the picture. Metallic jackets are an easy way to elevate your outerwear selection—and to do so through the careful addition of a few simple pieces.

Thankfully, retailers have stocked up on metallic jackets en masse—making it easy for you to do so, too. The selection is vast and varied—and practically begging for you to shop it already (!!).

Curve Metallic Panel Rain Jacket, $43 at ASOS

Whoever said rain jackets had to ruin an outfit was seriously misinformed.

Ground Zero Metallic Padded Jacket, $587 at Farfetch

A puffer jacket sure to stop traffic—in the best way possible, of course.

MSGM x Diadora Metallic Sports Jacket, $232 at Farfetch

Millennial pink got the metallic jacket treatment, and I just have one question: How many millennial pink metallic jackets is too many millennial pink metallic jackets?

Sies Marjan Belted Trench Coat, $779 at Farfetch

Iridescent trench coats exist, and they’re officially a must-have in everyone’s wardrobe.

Recycled Capsule Puffer Jacket, $149 at Zara

Pretty sure Zara just made puffer coats look cool.

Sies Marjan Creased Metallic Trench Coat, $904 at Farfetch

Be the human embodiment of gold leaf (well, maybe copper leaf) in this truly stunning trench.

Metallic Quilted Jacket, $39.50 at ASOS

The cutest damn quilted jacket you’ve ever seen. (I don’t have to know your life to know that’s true.)

Sies Marjan Alby Laminated Crinkle Jacket, $995 at Farfetch

I mean, two millennial pink metallic jackets is better than one, right?

The North Face Aconcagua Jacket II, $160 at Revolve

There’s officially a way to look chic-glam AF while staying cozy AF. A sartorial blessing if I’ve ever seen one.

MM6 Maison Margiela Metallic Quilted Coat, $598 at Farfetch

Because quilted and puffer don’t have to be mutually inclusive.

Prada Metallic Puffer Jacket, $2,730 at Farfetch

Because when a puffy coat looks this good, it doesn’t matter if it’s totally massive.

Marques Almeida Bomber Coat, $351 at Shopbop

This coat is selling for one-third of its original price. (You’re welcome.)

SAM. Freestyle Jacket, $325 at Revolve

Belred coats are officially my new favorite thing.

Metallic Color Rain Coat, $49.99 at Zara

A simple coat that’s just a little bit cooler than your go-to.

Generation Love Clarke Puffer Jacket, $297 at Shopbop

Colorblock anything is a good idea.

KRU Reversible Zipper Jacket, $581 at Farfetch

Feeling bold one day? Sport this silver jacket. Feeling chiller the next? Flip it inside-out and wear the reversible black matte side, instead.

Free People Windjammer Jacket, $98 at Shopbop

Because jackets are more fun when they’re purple, blue and green at the same damn time.

AS65 Metallic Cropped Parka, $1,062 at Farfetch

Metallics and fur? Who. Knew.

Salvatore Santoro Oversized Padded Jacket, $719 at Farfetch

This subdued take on the metallic jacket is a perfect option for those who appreciate subtlety.

MM6 Maison Margiela Belted Rain Coat, $537 at Farfetch

The coat’s sleek silhouette makes it a seamless addition to pretty much any ensemble.

Twin-Set Padded Waistcoast, $335 at Farfetch

Vests are totally on the menu.

Norma Kamali Short Sleeping Bag Coat, $350 at Revolve

Silver puffer coats are officially the look for 2019.

Ivy Park Metallic Zip Jacket, $98 at Topshop

Somehow simultaneously glam and sporty. Wasn’t sure that combination existed—let alone looked this good.

