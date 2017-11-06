30 Ridiculously Glam Metallic Pieces to Add to Your Closet

Metallic fabrics are no longer reserved for holiday parties and New Year’s Eve. The flashy trend was donned daily throughout the 80s. and we’re bringing metallic pieces back into our daily wear, but this time with a 2o17 spin. From a mid-length shiny skirt paired with a simple white button-up shirt to a pair of eye-catching slide-on heels that take your outfit from day to night, a metallic print is super-wearable for occasions of all kinds.

Ahead, take a look at 30 of our favorite glossy, metallic pieces to shop now, and start dreaming up all the outfit combos you can create, whether you’re headed to the office or a glam party or event.