How to Nail Metallic Home Decor

If you’re looking for an excuse to treat yo’ self—or your space—to something fresh, consider it found. Metallic accents somehow feel equally classic and trendy, and instantly add a hint of industrial-cool glamour to any room. They’re also ultra-versatile, and go with all kinds of colors and textures.

We’ll definitely be looking for ways to incorporate gold, silver, and copper into our spaces this season. For metallic home styling inspiration and shopping ideas, click through the gallery.

A version of this story originally appeared in August 2016.