How to Nail Metallic Home Decor

If you’re looking for an excuse to treat yo’ self—or your space—to something fresh, consider it found. Metallic accents somehow feel equally classic and trendy, and instantly add a hint of industrial-cool glamour to any room. They’re also ultra-versatile, and go with all kinds of colors and textures.

We’ll definitely be looking for ways to incorporate gold, silver, and copper into our spaces this season. For metallic home styling inspiration and shopping ideas, click through the gallery.

A version of this story originally appeared in August 2016.

Anthropologie

Stanley Hammered Nickel Pendant, $1,078 at Dunlin

Leona Coffee Table, from $349 at Pottery Barn

The Everygirl

Silvia Etagere, from $699 at Ballard Designs

Accolade Vase, from $59 at Z Gallerie

Martini Side Table, $159 at West Elm

Hafele Evin

Hammered Copper Bowl, from $89 at Williams-Sonoma

Anthropologie

Metal Framed Mirror, $299 at West Elm

