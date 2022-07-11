Heavy Metal Is The New Trend Taking Over Summer Fashion

Scroll To See More Images

Typically, a major fashion trend starts in the collective subconscious of the season’s biggest designers and takes its first step into the mainstream when it’s debuted on a runway. Maybe it’s in Milan, or New York or at Paris Couture week—it doesn’t matter, eventually, it’ll be on the shelves at Zara and in your shopping cart. If this sounds familiar to the famous “cerulean sweater monologue” from The Devil Wear’s Prada, it is. The fashion industry operates the trickle-down process of fashion trends from the runway to the sales rack. However, there are rare exceptions to the rule where a trend creeps up on TikTok FYPs, celebrity Instagram posts and the shelves of H&M right as it starts to hit the runway. I’m not sure who leaked the major metallic clothing trend early, but it’s about to take over every sector of the fashion world.

I first noticed the trend on my recent vacation in Mallorca, Spain (those European countries think of all the cool trends first). Everywhere I looked, women were shimmering in sparkly, metallic swimsuits. I immediately bought a gold metallic one-piece from a local boutique. Then, just as I had slipped into my new swimsuit, I open Instagram to see Kim Kardashian’s first of many posts in a silver metallic bikini.

It was soon revealed that the bikini pics were the teaser for the new SKIMS metallic swim drop. Aha! Maybe Kim Kardashian is the industry insider beating the runways to the trends (and I bet Kris Jenner was involved). At this point, it would be hard to convince me that the world doesn’t revolve around Kim Kardashian—like clockwork, Ms. Kardashian walked in the Balenciaga Haute Couture show where Demna Gvasalia, the brand’s designer and creative director, sent full-on metallic looks down his runway.

Alongside Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman was one of the many celebrity guests walking in the Balenciaga show. She wore a one-shoulder silver metallic gown that resembles Lady Liberty (it looks like Blake Lively’s Met Gala look has some competition).

As couture week continued, other designers followed in (shining armor) suit—Fendi, Valentino and Jean Paul Gaultier all included metallic looks as statement moments in their collections. It’s no surprise that the decadent dresses, feather detailing and draped trains outshined the current selection at Zara—though it won’t be long before every retailer steps it up. If you’re loving the couture look, keep scrolling for all the metallic mayhem you can rock right now.

Metallic Swim Bandeau Bikini Top

SKIMS recently launched a swim collection and the brand is back with its second iteration with shiny metallics. This bandeau bikini top comes with removable straps for extra support and is available in three shiny color options. Mix and match it with the cheeky bottoms.

Metallic Swim Cycle Suit

If you’ve taken up competitive swimming, manifest the first-place medal with this gold metallic cycle suit. Or, the more probable situation is that this one-piece is the perfect ’80s-inspired beach-workout-costume option.

Layered Beaded Slip Mini Dress

Summer party season isn’t over yet! This woven mini dress is a great way to mix metals with the silver slip and gold overlay.

Metallic Gown

Am I suggesting you upstage the bride at a wedding? No, of course not. Am I suggesting you make a statement in this metallic gown? Absolutely.

Metallic Leather Sandals

If a full-on metallic outfit feels out of your comfort zone, try rocking the trend on your feet. This pair of green-heeled sandals will work for special occasions year-round.