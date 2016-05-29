19 Metallic Bridesmaid Dresses You’ll Actually Want to Wear

So, you’ve been asked to be a bridesmaid. How fun! (We hope.) Now, if your BFF/sister/college-roommate-you-didn’t-realize-you-were-still-that-close-with has picked a color scheme and sent you off in search of the perfect metallic bridesmaid dress, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve rounded up 19 options in gold, rose gold, champagne, silver, shimmery green and more, none of which should make you cringe even slightly. Plus, because we know how pricey being a bridesmaid can get, most of the options are under $300, and the splurgier ones are the sort that you can absolutely wear again. Click through to shop them all.