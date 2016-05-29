19 Metallic Bridesmaid Dresses You’ll Actually Want to Wear

StyleCaster
So, you’ve been asked to be a bridesmaid. How fun! (We hope.) Now, if your BFF/sister/college-roommate-you-didn’t-realize-you-were-still-that-close-with has picked a color scheme and sent you off in search of the perfect metallic bridesmaid dress, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve rounded up 19 options in gold, rose gold, champagne, silver, shimmery green and more, none of which should make you cringe even slightly. Plus, because we know how pricey being a bridesmaid can get, most of the options are under $300, and the splurgier ones are the sort that you can absolutely wear again. Click through to shop them all.

1 of 19

Charm Unending Kimono Dress, $355; at Sass and Bide

Needle & Thread Coppelia Dress, $260; at BHLDN

Lace Maxi Dress, $395.07; at Grace Loves Lace

Metallic Lamé Cowl Slip, $700; at Kaelen

Chi Chi London Metallic Lace Midi Dress, $109; at ASOS

Rova Long Lamé Dress, $410; at Maje

Alloy About Eve Metallic Dress, $35.20; at Nasty Gal

Nouvelle Amsale Lilith Ruffle Bib Liquid Chiffon Halter Gown, $250; at Nordstrom

Metallic '90s Cami Dress, $77; at Oasis

Maya Allover Sequin Maxi Dress with Cowl Back, $138; at ASOS

Plisse Cold Shoulder Dress, $68; at Topshop

Sueded Silk Plunge Long Dress, $520; at Zimmermann

Holland Pleat Dress, $330; at Alice and Olivia

Light Green Sequin Dress, $150; at River Island

Vivier Dress, $319; at Fame and Partners

Needle & Thread Embellished Chiffon Mini Dress, $330; at Net-A-Porter

Keepsake Stand Still Dress, $170; at BNKR

Shimmer Fabric Dress, $49.90; at Zara

Coralie Gown, $395; at Erin Fetherston

