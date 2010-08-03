Metabolism: How To Get Your Body Back On The Right Track

Photo: iStock.com

The thing about metabolism is that we’ve often spent a large part of our lives destroying the healthy function of it, so it’s not going to be fixed overnight. We as a culture have been on a low fat kick for some time now and often that means we also cut down on proteins at the same time, and subsequently up our intake of carbohydrates, all of which lead to the body having to deal with an upset balance. What this means is that your body has slowed down to conserve energy thinking that a famine is approaching. This is dangerous to our bodies on so many levels. Slowing down the metabolism is a survival tactic so we stop consuming our body tissues (muscles and bone) which happens when we’re not getting proteins and healthy fats (basically the building materials we need for sustained body tissue).

In our daily meals, we need a balance of carbohydrates, proteins and fats. And we need them to be as close to how they’re found in nature as possible for the best possible assimilation and resonance in our bodies.



Carbohydrates are found in fruit and vegetables and grains and we need them for energy and healthy bodies. But they shouldn’t be found in a package, fortified with additives or sugar, and they should be consumed mainly how they were picked or harvested without being processed into pasta, white rice, breads, muffins, concentrated fruit juice, etc.

I believe the metabolism slows down over long periods of time when we restrict calories too much and avoid all fats (nuts, seeds, avocados, olives, coconut and other cold pressed oils) and eat way too many starchy and high sugar foods (but namely those that are again, processed and man-made as opposed to natural fruits with all their fiber and vitamins, etc.)

However with a balanced eating plan, and yearly cleanses (I would recommend the Clean Program, that has an offering of proteins, nutrients, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates) that flush out the toxic elements (food and substances that are processed, unnatural, allergenic, etc.), we should be well on our way to rebuilding our metabolism, digestive tracts, and our overall immune system.

It’s also best for most people to not graze or snack all throughout the day most of the time, it gives our digestive system a break to have 2 or 3 meals a day with a combination of proteins, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates. And if those meals are shakes or soups that’s even better for the digestion, especially if they’re for breakfast or dinner.



Our digestion is strongest mid-day so the majority of our food (and solid food) is best consumed between 11AM and 5PM generally.

Once our cells are cleaned out and our digestive system is healthy and flourishing with beneficial bacteria, our mood and overall health jumps to a new level of balance and vibrancy, and we are better equipped to handle and process the toxins in our environment that we can’t always control.

Dr. Alejandro Junger is a New York City/ Los Angeles based cardiologist and detoxification specialist. He is the creator of the Clean Program, a 21-day detox program designed for people with a busy lifestyle.

