Met Museum Announces New Costume Exhibit

We loved every minute of coverage of last year’s Met Costume Institute Exhibit. From pre-coverage to post- and every Gala twitter update in-between, we were obsessed with the idea of the Model as Muse.

The theme of this year’s gala has just been announced and it has our hearts and minds racing. (Or is that just the pre-Fashion Week caffeine binge we are on?)

American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity will open this spring and run from May 5 to August 15.

It is the first exhibit to be based on the Brooklyn Museum’s costume collection. The focus will be on American women from 1890 to 1940, how that era affected how women are seen today, and how fashion reflected social, political, and sexual freedom. Expect themes of heiresses, Gibson Girls, bohemians, flappers, and screen sirens to run strong.

The Gala, which will be held on May 3, will be hosted by Oprah Winfrey, Patrick Robinson (Gap is sponsoring the exhibit), and Anna Wintour.

Below are some of the women you can expect to see featured in the exhibit:

Clara Bow

Louise Brooks

Gypsy Rose Lee



Rita Lydig