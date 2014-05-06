DIY: The Gorgeous Floral Tablescape From Last Night’s Met Gala

The annual Costume Institute Gala, better known as the Met Gala has often been dubbed “The Party of the Year,” and with good reason. Every A-lister who matters turns up dressed to the nines in a marvelous designer creations. Then there is the magical venue, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, one of the grandest and most beautiful museums in the world. Last, but not least, there is the gorgeous decor created especially for the evening, including tablescapes. This year, the theme of the gala was couturier Charles James, and the decor matched pretty perfectly, if we do say so. Didn’t score an invite to last night’s gala? Here’s how to get the look yourself!





1. Start the table with the perfect floral plates.

Start with gorgeous floral plates, which will be the anchor of your table. Instead of going for plates with a floral border, hunt for plates that incorporate flowers throughout the plate’s design.

Juliska Field of Flowers dinner plates ($47 each; available at Gracious Home).









2. Opt for glassware in green.

Clear glassware is so boring. We love that this tablescape incorporates green glassware, a huge home decor trend this season.

Villeroy & Boch Boston Collection drinkware ($30 each; available at Macy’s).



3. Complete the look with a girly pink tablecloth.

Who would have thought that a simple pink tablecloth could look so fresh? The color adds instant cheer to this table.

LinenTablecloth 90 inch round polyester tablecloth in pink ($9.99; available at Amazon).

