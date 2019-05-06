Met Gala 2019: Where to Watch the Stars Slay the Red Carpet

The best Monday in May has arrived! The Met Gala 2019 goes down tonight at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. All of your favorite celebs are about to stunt on the red carpet, and we know you want to judge them. Though we all wish we could have received a personal invite from Anna Wintour –there are still ways we can watch the Met Gala without actually attending the event. Here are all of the deets on where to stream the Met Gala 2019 red carpet.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which is inspired by Susan Sontag’s famous essay “Notes on Camp.” In the essay, Sontag defines camp as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.” This means that all of the outfits we will see tonight will be as over-the-top as possible. Lady Gaga and Harry Styles will be hosting the event this evening with Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele and tennis icon Serena Williams serving as co-chairs. So where can you catch the gala from the comfort of your couch or bed?!

E! Network has you covered. Your favorite red carpet correspondents Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will be on the red carpet again this year to catch up with your favorite stars and their eclectic fashions. Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Met Gala will air on Monday, May 6, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET. So honestly, we suggest you just leave work early so you don’t miss one second.

If you don’t have cable, don’t freak out. Last year, E! hosted live streams of the carpet on Facebook Live, E! Online, the E! mobile app, Apple News, and YouTube starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can also snag a free trial on YouTube TV or Hulu with Live TV if you don’t want to sit through any buffering.

If all else fails, you can just keep refreshing your Instagram, and Twitter feeds to check out all of the fashion looks this evening.