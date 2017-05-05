The Met Is Not Happy About Those Celebrity Cigarette Breaks During Its Gala

Pro tip: If you’re going to smoke in the bathroom of a world-renown museum, don’t photograph it. If you do, don’t post said photo online. And really don’t post it if you have thousands of followers. Celebrities heeded none of these warnings Monday night at the Met Gala when they posted pics of themselves and friends smoking in the museum’s bathrooms.

“As a donor to the Met, I was so insulted to see all these ‘celebrities’ smoking and taking selfies of themselves in the bathroom,” one donor told Page Six. “Mostly, it’s disrespectful to the art collection, which needs to be kept 100% smoke-free. I would honestly like to see these people fined by the city.”

In fact, they could be fined. A smoking ban in NYC’s indoor public places has been in effect since 2003, and violators of the ban could pay a $100 fine. Not that an amount so small would deter Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson, Rami Malek, and other people spotted smoking. But certainly being fined would carry some shame, right?

This really only matters if the people in question are invited back next year. One Met board member told Page Six he complained to Anna Wintour after having to elbow celebrities to get inside the bathroom. “Some of the celebs were smoking, some were vaping, most of them were lounging around like they were in their own living room so it made it impossible to get into the stalls,” he said. “I mean, when you really need to go to the bathroom, you shouldn’t have to push P. Diddy out of the way to pee.”

We see his point. P.Diddy wouldn’t be our first choice either.