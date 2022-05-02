The Most Hilarious Met Gala Memes For You to Enjoy (So Far)

The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated red carpet events of the year. In case you didn’t know, it’s an annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. That is some serious business, but with serious business comes a need for some comedic relief. While all the stars line up in their gorgeous gowns and suits, you can copy us and lay in bed while scrolling through Twitter for the best Met Gala memes.

There’s so much importance and grandeur around the Met Gala (especially with this year’s ‘Gilded Glamor’ theme), but let us commonfolk celebrate with posts from Twitter’s finest comedians. The red carpet had only just begun, yet we’ve already seen tons of relatable tweets that make fashion’s biggest night all the more entertaining. We’ve seen soooo many posts about Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, since they really did steal the show. We’ve also spotted tons of tweets about too many plain black suits on the red carpet, as well as Kylie Jenner’s look.

Plus, the Twitterverse is still left wondering about the whereabouts of a few more arrivals and whether they’re coming at all (hint, hint: Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift).

Keep coming back to this story for more tweets as the night goes on.

We, too, are in complete shock.

This is so true at pretty much any red carpet event. Do better!!!

Kris texting her kids to hurry tf up #MetGala pic.twitter.com/wKxouzvDUq — Alejandra🍃 (@prefctlywhy) May 3, 2022

Just a momager being a momager, though Kris does look fab.

kylie jenner at the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/OEaVh5CkQ8 — THE REAL DEAL (@THEREAL69290605) May 2, 2022

A striking resemblance.

Mood waiting for Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Zendaya to magically appear at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4vwLCAoTgP — Gabbii (@Gabriel_aaquino) May 3, 2022

*Sigh* We’re losing hope here.

i can’t wait to turn into miranda priesly for #metgala day pic.twitter.com/VwONG3iC3x — kira jackson (@thekirajackson) May 1, 2022

Loving and hating celebs’ looks is arguably the best part of any red carpet.

Me waiting for Kim Kardashian at the Met so maybe i can go to sleep who knows #MetGala #MetGala2022 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/uI5098lkJR — Gabe (@gabrielecxnza) May 3, 2022

Honestly, same.

We’d have to agree.

ARIANA WILL GO TO THE MET GALA ARIANA WILL GO TO THE MET GALA ARIANA WILL GO TO THE MET GALA ARIANA WILL GO TO THE MET GALA#MetGala pic.twitter.com/JhGg9CwmAX — Ariana Grande’s Spotify (@AGsSpotify) May 2, 2022

But will she show up…? Someone let us know. We want Ariana!

is it really the met gala if blake lively isn’t matching with the carpet #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FYQNWKKOw1 — c (@44SVERSION) May 2, 2022

We love a consistent queen, and she always understands the assignment.



Where is Timmy, people?!??!

TBH, it would’ve been perfect.

some the people who dressed for the theme look great, but bts would have ate them all up #MetGala #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/NwmITimjAc — ⟭⟬ ᴮᴱ pri ⁷ ⟬⟭ saw bts (@bluegreyjimin_) May 2, 2022

If BTS attended the Met Gala, they’d no doubt be the best-dressed and they’d follow the theme to a T.

me waiting to judge the met gala looks while im in bed in my $5 pajamas #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DA18rL8Cy6 — aileen ☾ (@moonlightnegin) May 2, 2022

While critiquing people’s outfits like Miranda Priestly would be so cool, the reality is we’re laying in bed with an avocado blanket.

Manifesting Taylor showing up to the Met Gala. Please!!

Speaking of more of our faves who are still missing.

If I ever get invited to the #MetGala I would replicate one of my past iconic looks… pic.twitter.com/y6ZFT9OBSG — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) May 2, 2022

We’re begging for this. Someone get Ashley Tisdale an invite!!



We simply cannot unsee this.

There seems to be a trend this year…

Where yah at, Kim?! And is Pete coming with….

Not someone leaking the men’s Met Gala looks for this year pic.twitter.com/K4hwnTY6jw — femme fatale 2.0 (@eliesaaabs) April 25, 2022

I mean, they’re not wrong.

Sorry, we had to.

They are straight from a fairytale and nobody can say otherwise.

Some Twitter users seem quite unimpressed with the fashion this year, but we think there are some winners!

Slay the house down Houston, I’m deceased.

Come through, Harry!!!!

When you gotta be at the Met Gala and the Multiverse of Madness movie premiere in the same night #MetGala pic.twitter.com/hU8MxfryG6 — Bri Rose🌹 (@BriRoseCosplay) May 2, 2022

OMG, twins!

It really should be.

They would’ve slayed (haha, get it).

The red carpet could use a little more Katniss Everdeen, don’t you think?

like a girl showing off the pockets in her dress #MetGala pic.twitter.com/FSN4hwkTST — eli (@wondrouslyy) May 2, 2022

The cutest little flex.

I ate the #MetGala theme up back in 2003 when I was 14 pic.twitter.com/Y5rXfGf6aU — Lizzie McGuire (@ImLizzieM) May 2, 2022

Somehow, Lizzie McGuire’s outfit is very much appropriate for this year’s theme.

Oop!