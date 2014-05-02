Cute Alert: Vogue Recreates Iconic Met Gala Outfits on a 4-Year-Old

Vogue has been doing quite a few fun stunty things on its Instagram account lately (last fashion week, for instance, the magazine had Kendall Jenner model the latest looks from the catwalk). The latest though, is far and away, the cutest.

In conjunction with the blog Fashion By Mayhem, Vogue has been featuring four-year-old Mayhem modeling miniaturized iconic Met Gala looks. Remember when in 2006 Sarah Jessica Parker wowed in tartan Alexander McQueen, fulling cementing her status as fashion “it” girl du jour? We have to admit, Mayhem might look even better in her version of the dress.

Another memorable Met Gala fashion moment? When Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine showed up in a layered Alexander McQueen frock, which had everyone asking, how the heck is she going to sit down in that? The tulle version that Mayhem is sporting above is pretty spot on in comparison to the original.

Rihanna made waves when she showed up in a tuxedo with massive shoulder pads by Dolce & Gabbana in 2009, and Mayhem got her turn wearing a version of that outfit, too.

Out personal favorite? This version of the Oscar de la Renta gown Lauren Santo Domingo wore in 2012. Too precious.

Major kudos are in store for Mayhem for pulling these looks off just as well as the celebs who originally wore them. And it seems like Vogue has more miniature Met Gala looks on the way, so keep checking its Instagram account through the day, if like us, you can’t get enough of this.