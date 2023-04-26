The Met Gala 2023 Guest List Includes Dua Lipa & Kim Kardashian—Who’s Invited?

Scroll To See More Images

The biggest event in fashion. It’s almost the first Monday in May, and we’re dying to know who’s on the Met Gala’s guest list for 2023.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute takes the world by storm with celebs wearing elegant outfits and gracing the steps that lead down Fifth Avenue. However, not everyone can attain an invite just like that Since 1995, the guest list and table seating chart has been curated by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour , with only around 600 people making the list each year. This year’s exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the late designer’s work at Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous label in some 150 glorious pieces.

So who’s attending the Met Gala and who got put on the guest list for 2023? Read below to find out.

Who’s on the Met Gala guest list 2023?

Here’s a list of everyone who’s on the Met Gala’s guest list, officially.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa was confirmed to be a host of this year’s Met Gala “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” She posted on her Instagram, “Excited to announce that I am one of the #MetGala 2023 Co-Chairs… See you for the First Monday in May #CostumeInstitute Benefit 🌹” She previously attended the Met Gala in 2019 on “Notes on Fashion: Camp”

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz was confirmed to be a host of this year’s Met Gala “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Cruz was a longtime muse of Chanel and was close friends with Lagerfeld. She made her runway debut in 2019 following his death. “My last day with him was here in New York,” she told People. “We were walking in Central Park at 12 at night and it was really magical.”

She told WWD about how she felt after she walked his posthumous final runway show. “I felt like laughing and crying at the same time, to see all these people who loved him so much celebrating him together. But seeing all this, also it’s the beginning of something else, all that he’s created over all these years.” She added, “We all know he was a genius, but when you got to spend time with him, you discovered that other side, of kindness and sweetness. Over the last year working together with him, especially, we became close, we had a very strong connection. I loved all the conversations I would have with him, he knew so much about everything, and still had so much curiosity to keep on learning.”

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel was confirmed to be a host of this year’s Met Gala “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The I May Destroy You creator and actress attended the Met Gala in 2021 “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Roger Federer

Roger Federer was confirmed to be a host of this year’s Met Gala “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The award-winning tennis player is close friends with Anna Wintour. In an essay tribute that ran along his retirement, Anna wrote, “He was interested in fashion and eager to talk about it. There was nothing I wanted to talk about less with Roger Federer than fashion. I wanted to talk tennis. We never stopped conversing at cross-purposes this way, him asking me about designers and me brushing off the questions to ask about what he did on the court. But at some point we realized that—even if we never did get the information we wanted—we liked each other enormously. I helped him with some looks, and he did his valiant best to help me with my game.”

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning confirmed that she’s going to the Met Gala in an interview with Variety. She told the entertainment site, “I sort of sketch everything out so I did a little sketch – an homage to Karl Lagerfeld, of course. I am truly going on theme. I have a good story behind the look that is special to me. I’m excited.”

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is a confirmed guest at the Met Gala. Sources told Page Six that the Skims founder will take the steps on The Met red carpet once more. The Kardashians star made headlines last year when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress on the red carpet.

La La Anthony

La La Anthony will be hosting the Met Gala live stream on the Vogue website. Lala’s been a Met Gala regular since 2011 and hosted last year’s live stream as well. “Years ago, I remember always saying, ‘If I ever go to the Met Gala, I’m it,’” Anthony shared with Vogue. “That was my bar for fashion. When you get invited, it’s such an honor and an amazing thing, so you just want to have a good time and take it all in.”

Derek Glasberg

Derek Glasberg will be hosting the Met Gala live stream on the Vogue website. The fashion journalist has worked with Karl Lagerfeld in a plethora of projects and attended the coveted fashion event multiple times.

Chloe Fineman

Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman will be hosting the Met Gala live stream on the Vogue website. She attended the ball in 2021 and 2022.

Emma Chamberlain

Internet personality and entrepreneur Emma Chamberlain will be hosting the Met Gala live stream on the Vogue website. She hosted the live stream the year before with a very viral interview with the charming Jack Harlow. If you haven’t seen it, Emma wraps up her interview with Harlow saying, “I’ll see you in there.” “Can’t wait,” responds Jack, before saying: “Love you. Bye.” “Love ya!” Emma replies quickly and puts on the most priceless cringe-y face.

