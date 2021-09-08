A Complete List Of Our Met Gala 2021 Fashion Predictions

Scroll To See More Images

The night is nearly upon us and there is so much to get excited for. You know what I’m talking about: Met Gala fashion! The ever-so-secret guest list that may (or may not!) include a bunch of TikTokers! The inevitable release of those behind-the-scenes selfies in the bathroom! The event is, after all, fashion’s biggest night—and I have all of the Met Gala fashion predictions right here.

After a year-long hiatus, the Met Gala is officially back in 2021 and I can all but guarantee that the fashion will not disappoint. This year’s Gala will be split up into two events, the first of which’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” The event will take place on Monday, September 13, so expect Hollywood’s A-list to arrive on the Met steps in the best-of-the-best when it comes to American designers.

While a guest list hasn’t officially been confirmed, there are a few celebs that I hope will be included. Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Bella Hadid and her sister Gigi—with Zayn, of course!–all top my personal dream list of attendees. This year’s co-hosts include tennis pro Naomi Osaka, singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet and the poet Amanda Gorman, so they will definitely be there, at least! Chalamet, for one, will be fresh off a Dune press tour in Europe, where he has worn the likes of Tom Ford and Haider Ackermann, so will he wear something by the former designer—who is also the CFDA president—at the Gala? Will Naomi wear something by Ralph Lauren, the same designer who created the looks at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, read on for a few of our predictions about who will show up—and which designers they’ll wear on the big night.

Zendaya

When it comes to my prediction for who will be the best-dressed attendee, Zendaya is definitely at the top of that list. After show-stopping appearances at the Oscars, the BET Awards, the Venice Film Festival and at the Dune premiere in Paris, Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, are definitely a duo to watch on the carpet this year.

Timothee Chalamet

Chalamet is one of this year’s co-hosts, so he’ll obviously come through in a stunning suit at the Gala. His red carpet style includes everything from a Haider Ackermann sweatsuit to a velvet Tom Ford suit, so I would love to see him in something printed on the Met steps.

Harry Styles

Fashion’s favorite It-Boy is on tour right now, but I doubt that Styles will pass up on a chance to make an appearance on the Met steps this year. He’s a Gucci ambassador, so I can only expect that he’ll do away with the theme and don a custom outfit by the luxurious Italian house.

Billie Eilish

Eilish is one of the co-hosts at this year’s Gala, so expect another showstopping moment similar to both of the suits she wore at the GRAMMY Awards and the Oscars. However, I hope she opts for something that’s more in line with her British Vogue cover shoot from earlier this year. Think: soft, rosy tones that will match her new blonde ‘do!

Naomi Osaka

She may be a sports star, but Naomi Osaka has made quite the name for herself in the fashion world as of late. Her red carpet style is always low-key and effortless, so I hope to see her in a similarly sleek outfit by Brandon Maxwell or Prabal Gurung at the Gala this year. She’s one of the co-hosts, after all!

Anya Taylor-Joy

Taylor-Joy has been a fan of Dior in the past for her red carpet appearances. That being said, one of my personal favorite looks of hers was the vintage Bob Mackie wedding gown that she wore to the premiere for her movie Emma back in early 2020. I would love to see her in something vintage for this year’s Gala.

H.E.R

H.E.R loves to rock a pantsuit on the red carpet, so one can only assume that she’ll do something similar at the Met Gala this year. If any of her recent looks give us any insight into what she might wear at the Gala, it’s safe to assume that we can expect all the beading.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross has never been one to stray from any chance to play with some pretty serious fashion on the red carpet, so I hope that she’ll bring all the glam to the Gala this year. Will she make an appearance in something vintage from the ’70s or will she be inspired by her mother, Diana Ross? Fingers crossed for the latter.

Billy Porter

Remember that time when Billy Porter was literally carried into the Met Gala back in 2019? Same! Porter always sits at the top of my personal best-dressed list, has worn designers like Thom Browne, Michael Kors and Christian Siriano in the past and he wore The Blonds to the Gala last year. My tip? Expect the unexpected from him at the Gala this year.

Amanda Gorman

Gorman’s pared-down, chic style would be best encapsulated by American designers like Brandon Maxwell on the Met Gala carpet this year. If her Inauguration look is any indication, we can expect a simple monochromatic dress with a bright accessory.

Lady Gaga

She may be starring in House of Gucci, but Lady Gaga’s Brandon Maxwell looks (yes, plural!) at the 2019 Met Gala were truly one of a kind. Her red carpet style is always over the top and unpredictable—in a good way!—so I can only predict that she’ll choose to wear something that follows suit this year.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa can truly pull off looks that are inspired by any decade on the red carpet. Her 2021 GRAMMYs look, for instance, paid homage to Cher’s glamorous style from the ’70s. But, on the other side of the sartorial spectrum, her outfit at the BRIT Awards was completely inspired by the ’90s punk scene.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is guaranteed to bring the fun to the Met Gala carpet this year if she attends. Her awards show style has been downright killer as of late—she wore a neon orange Versace dress to the GRAMMYs this year and a white-hot Jean Paul Gaultier to the BET Awards earlier this summer. Expect cut-outs and lots of bling!

Bella Hadid

Will any of Hadid’s future looks be able to top the stunning gown that she wore in Cannes this year? Maybe—but only if she goes for something equally daring at the Met Gala! She wore Moschino by Jeremy Scott to the Gala in 2019, so I hope that she’ll opt for another American designer’s work this time around.

Cardi B

Cardi has become known for her over-the-top style, so I hope she follows a similar vibe for the Gala this year. She usually opts for a gown by Mugler for her red carpet appearances, so I would love to see her pull something out of the archives for this year’s event.