Met Gala Fashion 2023: All The Best Looks From The Red Carpet

Met Gala Fashion 2023: All The Best Looks From The Red Carpet

Dua Lipa
Photo: Getty

It’s the first Monday in May and while it might signal that this year is gaining momentum like a runaway freight train, Monday, May 1 means only one thing: Met Gala fashion.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute takes the world by storm with celebs wearing elegant outfits and gracing the steps that lead down Fifth Avenue. However, not everyone can attain an invite just like that  Since 1995, the guest list and table seating chart have been curated by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, with only around 600 people making the list each year. This year’s exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the late designer’s work at Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous label in some 150 glorious pieces. Lagerfeld was also a frequent guest at the Met Gala.

The now-iconic event was started in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute. In 1973, the Met Gala introduced its first theme, “The World of Balenciaga.” Since then, the event has had dozens of themes that attendees, including actors, singers, models and social media stars, have had to follow as part of the Met Gala’s dress code, and it’s often pegged to The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Spring 2023 Costume Institute Exhibition.

Without further ado, here are the best Met Gala 2023 fashion looks from our favorite celebrities.

Met Gala Fashion 2023

All the best celebrity looks from Met Gala fashion 2023.

Derek Blasberg – live stream host

Derek Blasberg

Derek Blasberg. Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Chloe Fineman – live stream host

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman. Image: John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Chamberlain – special correspondent

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Anna Wintour – Vogue EIC, Bill Nighy

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy. Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Roger Federer

Roger Federer

Roger Federer. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Quannah Chasinghorse

Quannah Chasinghorse

Quannah Chasinghorse. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin

Baz Lurhmann, Catherine Martin

Baz Lurhmann, Catherine Martin. Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Margaret Qually

Margaret Qually

Margaret Qually. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Michaela Coel, co-chair

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ice Spice

Ice Spice

Ice Spice. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

James Corden, Julia Carey

James Corden, Julia Carey

James Corden, Julia Carey. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Leon Lai Yi

Leon Lai Yi

Leon Lai Yi. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Eva Chen

Eva Chen

Getty.

Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss

Getty.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell

Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

 

