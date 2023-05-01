Met Gala Fashion 2023: All The Best Looks From The Red Carpet

Scroll To See More Images

It’s the first Monday in May and while it might signal that this year is gaining momentum like a runaway freight train, Monday, May 1 means only one thing: Met Gala fashion.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute takes the world by storm with celebs wearing elegant outfits and gracing the steps that lead down Fifth Avenue. However, not everyone can attain an invite just like that Since 1995, the guest list and table seating chart have been curated by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, with only around 600 people making the list each year. This year’s exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the late designer’s work at Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous label in some 150 glorious pieces. Lagerfeld was also a frequent guest at the Met Gala.

The now-iconic event was started in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute. In 1973, the Met Gala introduced its first theme, “The World of Balenciaga.” Since then, the event has had dozens of themes that attendees, including actors, singers, models and social media stars, have had to follow as part of the Met Gala’s dress code, and it’s often pegged to The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Spring 2023 Costume Institute Exhibition.

Without further ado, here are the best Met Gala 2023 fashion looks from our favorite celebrities.

Met Gala Fashion 2023

All the best celebrity looks from Met Gala fashion 2023.

Derek Blasberg – live stream host

Chloe Fineman – live stream host

Emma Chamberlain – special correspondent

Anna Wintour – Vogue EIC, Bill Nighy

Dua Lipa

Penelope Cruz

Roger Federer

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi

Emily Ratajkowski

Phoebe Bridgers

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban

Quinta Brunson

Quannah Chasinghorse

Olivia Wilde

Ariana DeBose

Maude Apatow

Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin

Margaret Qually

Gabrielle Union

Michaela Coel, co-chair

Ice Spice

Irina Shayk

James Corden, Julia Carey

Leon Lai Yi

Gisele Bündchen

Eva Chen

Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson

Karlie Kloss

Naomi Campbell

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.