Met Gala Fashion 2022: Blake Lively, SJP, Emma Chamberlain & More Must-See Looks

by
Blake Lively, Met Gala 2022
Photo: AP Images.

There’s no red carpet like the Met Gala, and the Met Gala fashion of 2022 is a prime example of that.

The Met Gala—also known as the Met Ball, the Costume Institute Gala and the Costume Institute Benefit—is an annual fundraising event held each year on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City. The event benefits the museum’s Costume Institute, also known as the Anna Wintour Costume Center named after Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who has co-chaired the Met Gala since 1995.

The Met Gala started in 1948 by fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute. In 1973, the Met Gala introduced its first theme, “The World of Balenciaga.” Since then, the event has dozens of themes that attendees, including actors, singers, models and social media stars, have had to follow as part of the Met Gala’s dress code. The 2018 theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” The 2019 theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The 2022 theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

“The 2022 Met Gala will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur—and perhaps the dichotomy—of Gilded Age New York,” reads Vogue’s description of the Met Gala 2022 theme. “The period, which stretched from 1870 to 1890 (Mark Twain is credited with coining the term in 1873), was one of unprecedented prosperity, cultural change, and industrialization, when both skyscrapers and fortunes seemingly arose overnight.”

The description continued, “For the upper echelon, fashion during that period was one of excess. Thanks to recent innovations of electric and steam-powered looms, fabric became faster and cheaper to produce. As a result, women’s dresses often featured a combination of many textiles, like satin, silk, velvet, and fringe, all adorned with over-the-top textures like lace, bows, frills, and ruffles. (The unofficial edict? The more going on, the better.)”

But back to the red carpet. From the Kardashians to Emma Chamberlain, see below for the best Met Gala fashion of 2022 and who made fashion history on the red carpet.

Met Gala Fashion 2022

Rosalia

Rosalia, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Lizzo

Lizzo, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Kylie Jenner

Lizzo, Met Gala 2022

Image: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian, Met Gala 2022

Image: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jennner, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani, Met Gala 2022

Image: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA.

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Cardi B

Cardi B, Met Gala 2022

Image: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine Petsch, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Paloma Elsesser

Paloma Elsesser, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Hillary Clinton

Hilary Clinton, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Venus Williams

Venus Williams, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Normani

Normani, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow Met Gala 2022 Met Gala Fashion 2022: Blake Lively, SJP, Emma Chamberlain & More Must See Looks

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner Met Gala 2022 Met Gala Fashion 2022: Blake Lively, SJP, Emma Chamberlain & More Must See Looks

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Joan Smalls

Joan Smalls Met Gala 2022 Met Gala Fashion 2022: Blake Lively, SJP, Emma Chamberlain & More Must See Looks

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

HoYeon Jung

Hoyeon Jung Met Gala 2022 Met Gala Fashion 2022: Blake Lively, SJP, Emma Chamberlain & More Must See Looks

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan Met Gala 2022 Met Gala Fashion 2022: Blake Lively, SJP, Emma Chamberlain & More Must See Looks

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Evan Mock

Evan Mock Met Gala 2022 Met Gala Fashion 2022: Blake Lively, SJP, Emma Chamberlain & More Must See Looks

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone Met Gala 2022 Met Gala Fashion 2022: Blake Lively, SJP, Emma Chamberlain & More Must See Looks

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz Met Gala 2022 Met Gala Fashion 2022: Blake Lively, SJP, Emma Chamberlain & More Must See Looks

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Ashley Park

Ashley Park, Met Gala 2022

Image: Christopher Polk/PMC.

Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Tommy Dorfman

Tommy Dorfman, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Wearing Christopher Kane.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monae, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Wearing Ralph Lauren.

Blake Lively

Blake Lively Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.


Blake Lively, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Wearing Versace.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Wearing Ralph Lauren.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

Wearing Moschino.

La La Anthony

La La Anthony, Met Gala 2022

Image: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour, Met Gala 2022

Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

What is the Met Gala 2022 theme?

Andrew Bolton, head curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, also told Vogue in 2022 about how the museum’s Met Gala 2022 exhibition—which is presented across the 13 American period rooms of the Met—“provides a historical context for Lexicon, in a way.” “The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers, and designers,” he continued. “What’s exciting for me is that some of the names will be very familiar to students of fashion, like Charles James, Halston, and Oscar de la Renta, but a lot of the other names really have been forgotten, overlooked or relegated into the footnotes of fashion history. So one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women.”

Who are the Met Gala 2022 hosts?

Who are the Met Gala 2022 hosts? The Met Gala 2022 co-chairs are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin=Manuel Miranda. Designer Tom Ford and Instagram executive Adam Mosseri are honorary co-chairs, alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

When is the Met Gala 2022?

The Met Gala 2022 is on May 2, 2022. The Met Gala has been held each year on the first Monday in May since the early Met Galas.

Where is the Met Gala 2022?

The Met Gala 2022 will be held at the Metropolitan Musem of Art on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in New York City. The event has been held at The Met since the early Met Galas.

Anna: The Biography by Amy Odell

"Anna: The Biography" by Amy Odell

Image: Gallery Books.


'Anna: The Biography' by Amy Odell $14.99
Buy Now

For more about Anna Wintour and the Met Gala, read Amy Odell’s 2022 book, Anna: The Biography. The biography—which was named as Bloomberg’s “10 Most Compelling Books to Put on Your Reading List This Spring”—follows Wintour’s life and career, from her childhood as a tomboy in the 1950s to how she found her love of fashion as a teenager in 1960s London. The book also dives into how Wintour became the editor-in-chief of Vogue after she left high school to work at a boutique in London and made her way to New York, where she started her career at Condé Nast and made a name for herself as the fashion media powerhouse the world knows today. Written by former Cosmopolitan editor Amy Odell, Anna gives a candid look into Wintour’s personal story and the “hierarchical dynamics of the fashion industry” still foreign to outsiders. “Anna charts the relentless ambition of the woman who would become an icon,” the publisher’s description reads.

