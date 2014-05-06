10 Met Gala Doppelgangers, 2014 Edition

As much as we’re loathe to admit it, the fashion at this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala was a little more more “meh gala” than “Met Gala.”

Considering the grandiose ball marked the official debut of the museum’s upcoming exhibit honoring couturier Charles James—and the fact that attendees’ attire is typically loosely inspired by the exhibition’s theme—we thought we were in for a breathtaking fashion spectacle filled with breathtaking ball gowns that harkened back to a bygone era.

While that wasn’t exactly the case with everyone—it seemed only a handful of celebrities got the memo, and the rest were too afraid of ending up on Worst Dressed lists to really go for it—we did notice that quite a few stars in attendance looked as if they were channeling other people and things. Yes, people: It’s time for Met Gala doppelgängers, edition 2.

Whether it was Katie Holmes doing her best Belle from “Beauty and the Best” (although, good for her for staying on-message!) or Solange Knowles taking hair cues from Liza Minnelli, stock photo, here are 10 celebrity doppelgangers straight from the 2014 Met Gala.