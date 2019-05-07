StyleCaster
Share

All the Looks You *Have* to See From Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams’ Met Gala After Party

What's hot
StyleCaster

All the Looks You *Have* to See From Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams’ Met Gala After Party

Maggie Griswold
by
All the Looks You *Have* to See From Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams’ Met Gala After Party
Photo: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock.

Scroll To See More Images

The Met Gala is perhaps the fashion event of the year, and it’s always incredible to see what celebrities wear. This year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” led to some truly wild and jaw-dropping ensembles. And as exciting as it was to see what the stars wore on the red (er, pink) carpet, once the event ended, many of these same celebs changed into brand new campy looks for the 2019 Met Gala after party.

Yes, these fashion-loving celebrities put on new outfits to wear to the after party, and many of them stayed on-theme. (Read: many of these ensembles were just as campy as the red carpet looks.) This 2019 Met Gala after party was co-hosted by Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Travis Scott, La La Anthony and Trevor Noah. All the stars gathered at the Up and Down club in NYC, and I can’t get over how good they all look in their post-Met Gala outfits.

From both Kendall and Kylie Jenner to Tiffany Haddish, Hailey Bieber and Jared Leto, these celebrities saved some truly amazing ensembles for the after party. So, behold, the celebrity looks you didn’t see on the Met Gala red carpet. We are truly blessed.

STYLECASTER | Met Gala After Party 2019

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

1. Kim Kardashian

Kim went total Cleopatra meets, well, a Kardashian with her after party look.

STYLECASTER | Met Gala After Party 2019

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

2. Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid decided to keep her Met Gala look strong all night long, without changing for the after party. I mean, gotta get the most out of your outfit, right?

STYLECASTER | Met Gala After Party 2019

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner switched it up from from purple puffs on the red carpet to sleek green mermaid at the after party.

STYLECASTER | Met Gala After Party 2019

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

4. Winnie Harlow

Model Winnie Harlow changed out of her bejeweled Met Gala look and into a leopard bodysuit for the after party. After all, the after party is when things truly get wild.

STYLECASTER | Met Gala After Party 2019

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

5. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish kept with her zebra print vibe from the Met Gala red carpet, but made a little more casual for the after party. We love a good thematic commitment.

STYLECASTER | Met Gala After Party 2019

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

6. La La Anthony

After basically wearing the gown version of a $100 bill on the Met steps, La La Anthony opted for this fuzzy little number at the after party.

STYLECASTER | Met Gala After Party 2019

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

7. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross may have worn a literal frame at the Met Gala, but she decided to keep it a little less bulky at the after party by donning this incredible purple jumpsuit.

STYLECASTER | Met Gala After Party 2019

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

8. Bella Hadid

After strutting in a campy black gown that gave me all the old Hollywood vibes on the Met Gala red carpet, Bella wore a sheer, tattooed Dior two-piece to the after party.

STYLECASTER | Met Gala After Party 2019

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

9. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber looked like a 1960s Barbie at the Met Gala, but opted for a more casual look for Kim Kardashian and Selena Williams’ after party.

STYLECASTER | Met Gala After Party 2019

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

10. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner strutted in a wild orange and feathery ensemble on the Met steps, but decided to end the evening in a printed blazer with matching mini skirt.

STYLECASTER | Met Gala After Party 2019

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock.

11. Lupita Nyong’o, Janelle Monae and Danai Gurira

While Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira switched up their looks for the after party, Janelle Monae decided to keep her winking boob on for the night. (I don’t blame her.)

STYLECASTER | Met Gala After Party 2019

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

12. Natasha Lyonne

Natasha Lyonne went full abstract on the Met Gala red carpet, but she switched it up a little for the after party. Frankly, I’m loving the pop of neon she added.

STYLECASTER | Met Gala After Party 2019

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock.

13. Jared Leto

Jared Leto kept his own “severed” head from his Met Gala red carpet look, but changed into this sparkly outfit for the after party.

Tags:
share