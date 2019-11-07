The Met Gala 2020 Theme Has Just Been Announced—Here’s What It Means

Scroll To See More Images

Attention, everyone who’s ever cared about fashion for even a brief moment, please lend me your ears—or eyes, technically. The Met Gala 2020 theme has just been announced, and I’m kind of freaking out. Every spring, the Met Gala boasts some sort of wild theme to which the lucky guests must adhere. It’s the fashion event of the year, and always filled with incredible, jaw-dropping, maximalist and creative (I could easily go on, but I won’t.) celebrity ensembles. One truly never knows what to expect from the Met Gala, but it’s truly never dull.

The wait to find out the upcoming theme is always a long one, but it’s finally (!!) here. Much to my excitement—drumroll, please—the Met Gala 2020 theme is “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” The theme is inspired by the 1992 film Orlando, which is based on the Virginia Woolf novel of the same name. I actually wrote a term paper about Virginia Woolf in high school, and I feel like it was preparing me for this very moment.

In case you’re a little confused about what this Met Gala theme even means, I’m with you. The Met Gala themes are always a bit convoluted, but knowing the inspiration (the 1992 film Orlando) can help. In addition, the “About Time” theme represents a slowing down of fashion—time ebbing and flowing through fashion. It’s all very broad, but rest assured we’ll get to see some wild interpretations on the theme come May, when the 2020 Met Gala will finally be underway.

Of course, what’s the Met Gala without hosts? Serving as the 2020 Met Gala co-chairs will be Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Nicolas Ghesquière, Lin-Manuel Miranda and, of course, Anna Wintour. Whether you can believe it or not, this will actually be Meryl Streep’s first time co-charing the famous event. I, for one, cannot wait to see her pull out all the stops for this incredible theme.

I’m going wild about this news, and so is Twitter. (Are we even surprised?) There are some wild reactions to this Met Gala 2020 theme announcement, and below you’ll find some of the best.

