Every Showstopping Celebrity Outfit from the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

In case you’ve been living under a rock, tonight is the 2018 Met Gala, the once-a-year fashion extravaganza when celebrities—from fresh-faced models, such as Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid, to Hollywood veterans, such as Naomi Watts and Kate Hudson—put on their most avant-garde, over-the-top outfits without fear of appearing on a worst-dressed list. Given the controversy around this year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” we can safely say that this year’s red carpet will be anything but a snoozer.
We’ve gathered every showstopping celebrity outfit from the 2018 Met Gala. From stars who went the more literal route (i.e., crosses galore) to those who didn’t bother at all (hey, a pretty dress is still a pretty dress), these celebrity looks are giving us major fashion envy. See what the stars wore.
Rihanna
Ariana Grande
Cara Delevingne
Kim Kardashian
Ashley Graham
Cardi B
Zoë Kravitz
Emilia Clarke
Kendall Jenner
Katy Perry
Hailey Baldwin
Gigi Hadid
Bella Hadid
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Zendaya
Kylie Jenner
Emily Ratajkowski
Blake Lively
Hailee Steinfeld
Michelle Williams
Kerry Washington
Selena Gomez
Solange
Nicki Minaj
Lana Del Rey
Katherine Langford
Yara Shahidi
Emma Stone
Kate Bosworth
Paris Jackson
Mindy Kaling
Kris Jenner
Lily Collins
Olivia Munn
Priyanka Chopra
Amber Heard
Amanda Seyfried
Joan Smalls
Lili Reinhart
Amal Clooney
Ruby Rose
Shailene Woodley
Jourdan Dunn
Jasmine Sanders
Karlie Kloss
Rita Ora
Dakota Fanning
Anne Hathaway
Rooney Mara
Anna Wintour
Doutzen Kroes
Tracee Ellis Ross
Kiersey Clemons
Gabrielle Union
Sarah Paulson
Sasha Lane
Katharine McPhee
Diane Kruger
Gisele Bündchen
Greta Gerwig
Sarah Jessica Parker
Alicia Vikander
Jennifer Connelly
Taylor Hill
Miley Cyrus
Winnie Harlow
Janelle Monae
Jennifer Lopez
Keri Russell
Lily Aldridge
Scarlett Johansson
