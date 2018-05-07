StyleCaster
Share

Every Showstopping Celebrity Outfit from the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

What's hot
StyleCaster

Every Showstopping Celebrity Outfit from the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

by
2018 Met Gala Fashion
74 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER/Getty Images

In case you’ve been living under a rock, tonight is the 2018 Met Gala, the once-a-year fashion extravaganza when celebrities—from fresh-faced models, such as Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid, to Hollywood veterans, such as Naomi Watts and Kate Hudson—put on their most avant-garde, over-the-top outfits without fear of appearing on a worst-dressed list. Given the controversy around this year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” we can safely say that this year’s red carpet will be anything but a snoozer.

MORE: 40 Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Went Down in Fashion History

We’ve gathered every showstopping celebrity outfit from the 2018 Met Gala. From stars who went the more literal route (i.e., crosses galore) to those who didn’t bother at all (hey, a pretty dress is still a pretty dress), these celebrity looks are giving us major fashion envy. See what the stars wore.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 74
Rihanna
Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Photo: Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne
Photo: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
Photo: Getty Images
Cardi B
Cardi B
Photo: Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz
Photo: Getty Images
Emilia Clarke
Emilia Clarke
Photo: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Katy Perry
Katy Perry
Photo: Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin
Photo: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Photo: Getty Images
Getty Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Photo: Getty Images
Zendaya
Zendaya
Photo: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Getty Images
Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Photo: Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Photo: Getty Image
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Photo: Getty Images
Solange
Solange
Photo: Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
Photo: Getty Images
Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey
Photo: Getty Images
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford
Photo: Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi
Photo: Getty Images
Emma STone
Emma Stone
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth
Photo: Getty Images
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson
Photo: Getty Images
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
Photo: Getty Images
Kate Upton
Kate Upton
SZA
SZA
Photo: Getty Images
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner
Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn
Photo: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Getty Images
Amber Heard
Amber Heard
Photo: Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Photo: Getty Images
Joan Smalls
Joan Smalls
Photo: Getty Images
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart
Photo: Getty Images
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney
Photo: Getty Images
Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose
Photo: Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley
Photo: Getty Images
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn
Photo: Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders
Photo: Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Photo: Getty Images
Rita Ora
Rita Ora
Photo: Getty Images
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Fanning
Photo: Getty Images
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Photo: Getty Images
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara
Photo: Getty Images
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour
Photo: Getty Images
Doutzen Kroes
Doutzen Kroes
Photo: Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images
Kiersey Clemons
Kiersey Clemons
Photo: Getty Images
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union
Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson
Photo: Getty Images
Sasha Lane
Sasha Lane
Photo: Getty Images
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee
Photo: Getty Images
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Photo: Getty Images
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen
Photo: Getty Images
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig
Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker
Photo: Getty Images
Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly
Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill
Photo: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Photo: Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow
Photo: Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae
Photo: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez
Photo: Getty Images
Keri Russell
Keri Russell
Photo: Getty Images
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge
Photo: Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Fresh Soups That Make the Most of Spring Veggies

Fresh Soups That Make the Most of Spring Veggies
  • Rihanna
  • Ariana Grande
  • Cara Delevingne
  • Kim Kardashian
  • Ashley Graham
  • Cardi B
  • Zoe Kravitz
  • Emilia Clarke
  • Kendall Jenner
  • Katy Perry
  • Hailey Baldwin
  • Gigi Hadid
  • Bella Hadid
  • Getty Images
  • Zendaya
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Emily Ratajkowski
  • Blake Lively
  • Hailee Steinfeld
  • Michelle Williams
  • Kerry Washington
  • Selena Gomez
  • Solange
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Katherine Langford
  • Yara Shahidi
  • Emma STone
  • Kate Bosworth
  • Paris Jackson
  • Mindy Kaling
  • Kate Upton
  • SZA
  • Kris Jenner
  • Lily Collins
  • Olivia Munn
  • Priyanka Chopra
  • Amber Heard
  • Amanda Seyfried
  • Joan Smalls
  • Lili Reinhart
  • Amal Clooney
  • Ruby Rose
  • Shailene Woodley
  • Jourdan Dunn
  • Jasmine Sanders
  • Karlie Kloss
  • Rita Ora
  • Evan Rachel Wood
  • Dakota Johnson
  • Anne Hathaway
  • Rooney Mara
  • Anna Wintour
  • Doutzen Kroes
  • Tracee Ellis Ross
  • Kiersey Clemons
  • Gabrielle Union
  • Sarah Paulson
  • Sasha Lane
  • Katharine McPhee
  • Diane Kruger
  • Gisele Bundchen
  • Greta Gerwig
  • Sarah Jessica Parker
  • Alicia Vikander
  • Jennifer Connelly
  • Taylor Hill
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Winnie Harlow
  • Janelle Monae
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Keri Russell
  • Lily Aldridge
  • Scarlett Johansson
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share