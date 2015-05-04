Met Gala 2015: See Every Look From the Red Carpet!

Known as the Oscars of the East Coast—and fashion’s biggest night—2015’s Met Gala gala has a theme of “China: Through the Looking Glass,” and counts major stars including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, and Anne Hathaway as hosts.
Of course, the real drama happens on the red carpet (well, except for that one little elevator incident last year), considering every A-lister on the planet vies for the title of best dressed.
See every star as they step out onto the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala, and keep checking back as we update the above gallery through the night!
Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior Haute Couture.
Anne Hathaway in Ralph Lauren.
Anna Wintour in Chanel Haute Couture.
Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer in Alexander McQueen.
Poppy Delevingne in Marchesa.
Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger in Chanel Haute Couture.
Sarah Jessica Parker in a dress designed in collaboration with H&M. hat by Philip Treacy.
Ivanka Trump in Prabal Gurung.
Alicia Keys in Jean Paul Gaultier.
Lizzy Caplan in Donna Karan.
Keri Russell in Altuzarra.
Brie Larson in Dolce & Gabbana.
Katie Holmes in Zac Posen.
Amanda Seyfried in Givenchy and Justin Long.
Allison Williams in Giambattista Valli.
Emily Ratajkowski in bespoke Topshop.
Dianna Agron, Tory Burch, and Maggie Q in Tory Burch.
Kerry Washington in Prada.
Solange Knowles in Giles.
Jessica Chastain in Givenchy.
Selena Gomez and Vera Wang, both in Vera Wang.
Emma Roberts in Ralph Lauren.
Taraji P. Henson in Balenciaga.
Chloë Grace Moretz in Coach.
Chloe Sevigny in J.W. Anderson.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in John Galliano.
Claire Danes in Valentino.
Amal Clooney in Maison Margiela ‘Artisanal’.
Dakota Johnson in Chanel.
Kristen Wiig in Prabal Gurung.
Sofia Vergara in Marchesa.
Julianne Moore in Givenchy.
Lorde in Calvin Klein Collection and Calvin Klein Creative Director Francisco Costa.
Kendall Jenner in Calvin Klein Collection.
Cher in Marc Jacobs and Marc Jacobs.
Justin Bieber in Balmain and Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing.
Michael Kors and Kate Hudson in Michael Kors.
Sienna Miller in Thakoon.
Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton.
Jennifer Lopez in Atelier Versace.
Kim Kardashian in Roberto Cavalli and Kanye West in Haider Ackermann.
Karlie Kloss in Atelier Versace and Gigi Hadid in Diane von Furstenberg.
Cara Delevingne in Stella McCartney.
Carey Mulligan in Balenciaga.
Robert Pattison in Dior Homme and FKA Twigs in Christopher Kane.
Olivia Wilde in Prada and Jason Sudeikis.
Zendaya in Fausto Puglisi.
Miley Cyrus and Zoe Kravitz in Alexander Wang.
Beyoncé in Givenchy and Jay-Z.
Cassie in Zuhair Murad and P.Diddy.